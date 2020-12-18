Ricky Ponting Has FURIOUS Exchange Of Words With Aussie Scribe, Gets Called CA's Puppet

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting was involved in a heated exchange on-air during the India vs Australia 1st test in Adelaide. The 45-year-old regarded as one of the finest players in Australian cricket history was on commentary duty with veteran cricket journalist Peter Lalor during the incident. The debate occurred after the duo exchanged contrasting views on the captaincy of Tim Paine.

India vs Australia live: Ricky Ponting involved in ‘fierce’ exchange with veteran cricket journalist Peter Lalor

Australian captain Tim Paine is renowned for having a poor track record with the DRS, and the wicketkeeper made another costly error on Thursday afternoon. Paine opted against a review when Virat Kohli gloved a delivery off Nathan Lyon through to the keeper. The Indian skipper was on 16 at the time, and made most of the reprieve, making 74, the highest score in the Indian innings. Peter Lalor and Channel 7 commentator Tim Lane bluntly criticised the Australian captain's decision-making, which prompted a passionate response from Ponting. The former Australian skipper said, "Jeez you’re harsh, you blokes, very, very harsh. There was not even an appeal, hardly a reaction".

Lalor seemed to infer Ponting is a Cricket Australia puppet. Must be hard to work for CA and also commentate without fear or favour. — Ben Cameron (@BenCameron4) December 17, 2020

"The DRS is brought in for the absolute howler, let’s get that right. If they thought that was out, there would have been more appeals and everything out there" added Ponting. Lalor immediately quipped back and said that the players discussed before opting against the review and are paid money to get it right. While Lane attempted to lighten the mood by joking "So we know what tomorrow’s lead story is", Lalor was in no mood for it, and retorted with “Yeah, ‘Ricky Ponting tries to defend Cricket Australia again and his mate Tim Paine'."

The comments were followed by an awkward silence and Lalor soon ended his commentary box stint. On Friday morning, Lalor and Ponting addressed the on-air stoush after Channel 7 presenter James Brayshaw asked whether they had cleared their on-air brief from Thursday. Lalor, who is Australia's chief cricket writer, said, “Well, they’ve kept us apart for this cross.” To which Ponting joked suggesting that the duo will catch up at some point in the commentary box today. At the time of writing, Australia are at 169/9, with Ravichandran Ashwin picking up four wickets.

