IPL 2021: In A First In India, No Home Match For Any Team; All Matches At Neutral Venues

In the latest development, the IPL Governing Council on Sunday revealed that all matches will be played at neutral venues in the upcoming edition of the marquee tournament. IPL 2021 will begin with defending champions Mumbai Indians squaring off against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 9. The finals of IPL 2021 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 30.

IPL 2021: All matches to be played at neutral venues

"Each team is set to play at four venues during the league stage. Out of the 56 league matches, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata & Bengaluru will host 10 matches each while Ahmedabad and Delhi will host 8 matches each. One of the highlights of this edition of the VIVO IPL will be the fact that all matches will be played at neutral venues, no team will play at their home venue. All teams will play at 4 out of 6 venues during the league stage", IPL Governing Council's press release read.

IPL 2021 dates: Inauguration, start date and final date

IPL 2021 Inauguration: Likely To Be On April 8 IPL 2021 Start Date: April 9 at Chennai - Mumbai vs Bengaluru IPL 2021 Final Date: May 30 at Ahmedabad

IPL 2021 schedule

Here is the full schedule & time-table for IPL 2021:

Match 1. FRI 9-APR-21 at 07:30 PM in CHENNAI - MUMBAI INDIANS vs ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

Match 2. SAT 10-APR-21 at 07:30 PM in MUMBAI - CHENNAI SUPER KINGS vs DELHI CAPITALS

Match 3. SUN 11-APR-21 at 07:30 PM in CHENNAI - SUNRISERS HYDERABAD vs KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

Match 4. MON 12-APR-21 at 07:30 PM in MUMBAI - RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs PUNJAB KINGS

Match 5. TUE 13-APR-21 at 07:30 PM in CHENNAI - KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS vs MUMBAI INDIANS

Match 6. WED 14-APR-21 at 07:30 PM in CHENNAI - SUNRISERS HYDERABAD vs ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

Match 7. THU 15-APR-21 at 07:30 PM in MUMBAI - RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs DELHI CAPITALS

Match 8. FRI 16-APR-21 at 07:30 PM in MUMBAI - PUNJAB KINGS vs CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

Match 9. SAT 17-APR-21 at 07:30 PM in CHENNAI - MUMBAI INDIANS vs SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

Match 10. SUN 18-APR-21 at 03:30 PM in CHENNAI - ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE vs KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

Match 11. SUN 18-APR-21 at 07:30 PM in MUMBAI - DELHI CAPITALS PUNJAB KINGS

Match 12. MON 19-APR-21 at 07:30 PM in MUMBAI - CHENNAI SUPER KINGS RAJASTHAN ROYALS

Match 13. TUE 20-APR-21 at 07:30 PM in CHENNAI - DELHI CAPITALS MUMBAI INDIANS

Match 14. WED 21-APR-21 at 03:30 PM in CHENNAI - PUNJAB KINGS SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

Match 15. WED 21-APR-21 at 07:30 PM in MUMBAI - KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

Match 16. THU 22-APR-21 at 07:30 PM in MUMBAI - ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE RAJASTHAN ROYALS

Match 17. FRI 23-APR-21 at 07:30 PM in CHENNAI - PUNJAB KINGS vs MUMBAI INDIANS

Match 18. SAT 24-APR-21 at 07:30 PM in MUMBAI - RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

Match 19. SUN 25-APR-21 at 03:30 PM in MUMBAI - CHENNAI SUPER KINGS vs ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

Match 20. SUN 25-APR-21 at 07:30 PM in CHENNAI - SUNRISERS HYDERABAD vs DELHI CAPITALS

Match 21. MON 26-APR-21 at 07:30 PM in AHMEDABAD - PUNJAB KINGS vs KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

Match 22. TUE 27-APR-21 at 07:30 PM in AHMEDABAD - DELHI CAPITALS vs ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

Match 23. WED 28-APR-21 at 07:30 PM in DELHI - CHENNAI SUPER KINGS vs SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

Match 24. THU 29-APR-21 at 03:30 PM in DELHI - MUMBAI INDIANS vs RAJASTHAN ROYALS

Match 25. THU 29-APR-21 at 07:30 PM in AHMEDABAD - DELHI CAPITALS vs KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

Match 26. FRI 30-APR-21 at 07:30 PM in AHMEDABAD - PUNJAB KINGS vs ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

Match 27. SAT 1-MAY-21 at 07:30 PM in DELHI - MUMBAI INDIANS vs CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

Match 28. SUN 2-MAY-21 at 03:30 PM in DELHI - RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

Match 29. SUN 2-MAY-21 at 07:30 PM in AHMEDABAD - PUNJAB KINGS vs DELHI CAPITALS

Match 30. MON 3-MAY-21 at 07:30 PM in AHMEDABAD - KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS vs ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

Match 31. TUE 4-MAY-21 at 07:30 PM in DELHI - SUNRISERS HYDERABAD vs MUMBAI INDIANS

Match 32. WED 5-MAY-21 at 07:30 PM in DELHI - RAJASTHAN ROYALS vsCHENNAI SUPER KINGS

Match 33. THU 6-MAY-21 at 07:30 PM in AHMEDABAD - ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE vs PUNJAB KINGS

Match 34. FRI 7-MAY-21 at 07:30 PM in DELHI - SUNRISERS HYDERABAD vs CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

Match 35. SAT 8-MAY-21 at 03:30 PM in AHMEDABAD - KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS vs DELHI CAPITALS

Match 36. SAT 8-MAY-21 at 07:30 PM in DELHI - RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs MUMBAI INDIANS

Match 37. SUN 9-MAY-21 at 03:30 PM in BANGALORE - CHENNAI SUPER KINGS vs PUNJAB KINGS

Match 38. SUN 9-MAY-21 at 07:30 PM in KOLKATA - ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE vs SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

Match 39. MON 10-MAY-21 at 07:30 PM in BANGALORE - MUMBAI INDIANS vs KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

Match 40. TUE 11-MAY-21 at 07:30 PM in KOLKATA - DELHI CAPITALS vs RAJASTHAN ROYALS

Match 41. WED 12-MAY-21 at 07:30 PM in BANGALORE - CHENNAI SUPER KINGS vs KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

Match 42. THU 13-MAY-21 at 03:30 PM in BANGALORE - MUMBAI INDIANS vs PUNJAB KINGS

Match 43. THU 13-MAY-21 at 07:30 PM in KOLKATA - SUNRISERS HYDERABAD vs RAJASTHAN ROYALS

Match 44. FRI 14-MAY-21 at 07:30 PM in KOLKATA -ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE vs DELHI CAPITALS

Match 45. SAT 15-MAY-21 at 07:30 PM in BANGALORE - KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS vs PUNJAB KINGS

Match 46. SUN 16-MAY-21 at 03:30 PM in KOLKATA -RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

Match 47. SUN 16-MAY-21 at 07:30 PM in BANGALORE - CHENNAI SUPER KINGS vs MUMBAI INDIANS

Match 48. MON 17-MAY-21 at 07:30 PM in KOLKATA - DELHI CAPITALS vs SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

Match 49. TUE 18-MAY-21 at 07:30 PM in BANGALORE - KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS vs RAJASTHAN ROYALS

Match 50. WED 19-MAY-21 at 07:30 PM in BANGALORE - SUNRISERS HYDERABAD vs PUNJAB KINGS

Match 51. THU 20-MAY-21 at 07:30 PM in KOLKATA -ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE vs MUMBAI INDIANS

Match 52. FRI 21-MAY-21 at 03:30 PM in BANGALORE - KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS vs SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

Match 53. FRI 21-MAY-21 at 07:30 PM in KOLKATA - DELHI CAPITALS vs CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

Match 54. SAT 22-MAY-21 at 07:30 PM in BANGALORE - PUNJAB KINGS vs RAJASTHAN ROYALS

Match 55. SUN 23-MAY-21 at 03:30 PM in KOLKATA - MUMBAI INDIANS vs DELHI CAPITALS

Match 56. SUN 23-MAY-21 at 07:30 PM in KOLKATA - ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE vs CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

Match 57. TUE 25-MAY-21 at 07:30 PM in AHMEDABAD QUALIFIER 1

Match 58. WED 26-MAY-21 at 07:30 PM in AHMEDABAD ELIMINATOR

Match 59. FRI 28-MAY-21 at 07:30 PM in AHMEDABAD QUALIFIER 2

Match 60. SUN 30-MAY-21 at 07:30 PM in AHMEDABAD FINAL

