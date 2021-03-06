IPL 2021 Likely To Begin On April 9, Final On May 30; BCCI Zeroes Down On 5 Cities

The 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is likely to begin on April 9 with the final slated to be played on May 30, as per PTI sources. The IPL Governing Council (GC) is expected to meet next week to formally approve the schedule and the venues of the upcoming IPL edition. The cash-rich tournament will be commencing exactly 9 days after the end of England's tour of India, if the aforementioned dates are finalized.

The schedule will also be formed keeping in mind the World Test Championship and the Asia Cup which now stands postponed as India have booked their tickets to Lord's for the WTC finale. As per PTI sources, BCCI has zeroed down on 5 cities as venues for the IPL 2021. These include Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Delhi and Ahmedabad. Mumbai has been kept out of the fray amid the increase in COVID-19 cases in the state.

READ | From Chris Morris To Kyle Jamieson: Here Are The Top 9 Buys At The IPL 2021 Auction

"We have provisionally decided that IPL will start on April 9 and end on May 30," a senior BCCI source told PTI.

"The formal approval of dates and venues will be done during Governing Council meeting next week," the source added.

IPL 2021 auction

South African all-rounder Chris Morris smashed all records in the IPL 2021 auctions held on February 18 in Chennai. The Proteas power-hitter, who played a T20 international back in 2019 and represented RCB in the IPL 2020, became the most expensive buy in the history of IPL as Rajasthan Royals acquired him for Rs 16.25 crore. His base price was set at Rs 75 lacs. Morris dethroned Yuvraj Singh and Australian quick Pat Cummins to become the most expensive purchase in the history of the tournament.

READ | TRS' KTR Urges BCCI To Consider Hyderabad IPL 2021 Venue, Gets Azharduddin's Support

27-year-old Kyle Jamieson became the fourth-most expensive player in IPL history. The speedster has been bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 15 crores. The speed gun was targetted by RCB and Punjab Kings - both the franchises having endured the lack of a death bowler in the past - as they indulged in a bidding war. In 28 T20s, Jamieson has picked 54 wickets and scored 190 runs.

READ | After Shakib, BCB Ready To Allow Mustafizur Rahman To Skip National Duties For IPL 2021

After being released by Punjab Kings, several franchises had their eyes set on Australian power-hitter Glenn Maxwell. When the all-rounder went under the hammer on Thursday, it was no less than a war. It was RCB and KKR who locked horns over Maxwell, however, MS Dhoni's CSK gatecrashed only to increase the bidding amount by folds. Finally, it was Virat Kohli's RCB that acquired Glenn Maxwell's services for a whopping price of Rs 14.25 crores.

READ | India Defeat England By Innings & 25 Runs To Seal Test Series, Qualify For ICC WTC Final

(With PTI Inputs)

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.