TRS' KTR Urges BCCI To Consider Hyderabad IPL 2021 Venue, Gets Azharduddin's Support

Ahead of the mega IPL 2021, Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao has urged the BCCI to include Hyderabad as one of the venues for the upcoming edition of the tournament. Citing the state government's COVID containment measures and the low number of cases in Hyderabad, the ruling TRS leader issued an 'open appeal' to the BCCI and IPL office bearers on Twitter. With the mini-auction concluding recently, the board has already started chalking out a plan for the schedule and occasions for the upcoming cash-rich T20 tournament.

KTR's appeal has been strongly supported by former India captain and current President of the Hyderabad Cricket Association Mohammed Azharuddin. Taking to Twitter, the former cricketer said that Hyderabad is 'absolutely capable' of handling and conducting the IPL as per BCCI's directives and preparing a bio-secure bubble. BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal has asserted that the board is prioritizing hosting the tournament in India itself, unlike last year when the IPL was moved to the UAE in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Open appeal to @BCCI and @IPL office bearers to include Hyderabad as one of the venues for upcoming IPL season



Our effective COVID containment measures are reflected in our low number of cases among all metro cities in India & we assure you of all support from the Govt — KTR (@KTRTRS) February 28, 2021

READ | Had Desire To Play With MS Dhoni, Win Tournament Before He Retires: Uthappa On Move To CSK

I strongly support the appeal by @ktrtrs. Hyderabad is absolutely capable in handling and conducting @IPL as per @BCCI’s directives and preparing a bio-secure bubble https://t.co/h3COGQnRwp — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) February 28, 2021

'It is a fluid situation'

Earlier, reports suggested that the BCCI was considering to host the entire tournament's league stage in Maharashtra which boasts of 4 international stadiums, making the logistical support feasible. However, due to the rising COVID-19 cases across the state, the idea was shunned. A BCCI official in know of the developments had then told ANI that the 14th edition of the IPL could be played in more than one city, if things go as per plan.

READ | Aaron Finch Opens Up On Finding No Buyers At IPL 2021 Auction, Says 'it Wasn't Unexpected'

"We are exploring the possibility of conducting the IPL at more venues than originally planned. The intent is to take it to more fans as the situation is moving towards normalcy. The feasibility of the bio-secure bubble and logistics will of course be crucial to determine the revenues finally. It is a fluid sitiuation and the health of the participants is our primary concerns," the BCCI official had said.

Morris becomes IPL's most expensive player

South African all-rounder Chris Morris smashed all records in the IPL 2021 auctions held on February 18 in Chennai. The Proteas power-hitter, who played a T20 international back in 2019 and represented RCB in the IPL 2020, became the most expensive buy in the history of IPL as Rajasthan Royals acquired him for Rs 16.25 crore. His base price was set at Rs 75 lacs. Morris dethroned Yuvraj Singh and Australian quick Pat Cummins to become the most expensive purchase in the history of the tournament.

READ | Vaughan Accuses BCCI Of Strongarming ICC, Seeks Deduction In WTC Points For Poor Pitches

READ | 'Will Miss Being At Motera': BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly Emotional Before India-England Test

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.