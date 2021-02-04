IPL 2021: MS Dhoni-led CSK Bag Impressive ₹75 Cr Worth Title Sponsorship Deal With Skoda

Considering the immense popularity of the Chennai Super Kings, the MS Dhoni-led side has proved to be a lucrative option for brands over the years. The loyal fanbase of the team, as well as the cash-rich league itself, has often attracted brands. Itis worth mentioning that the side's yellow jersey has become iconic over the years and has provided sponsors with significant brand exposure. Ahead of the 14th edition of the league, CSK have roped in a new title sponsor.

Chennai Super Kings announce their partnership with Škoda for IPL 2021

Czech automobile giant Škoda will be the principal sponsor for the Chennai Super Kings for the upcoming season. Muthoot Group had their logo on the front of the Chennai player's jersey as they acted as the primary sponsor for three years. However, the franchise has roped in Škoda for the next three seasons.

According to InsideSport, the three-time champions will pocket a staggering ₹75 crore from this deal, whereas their association with the Muthoot Group had reportedly fetched them ₹65 crore. Despite having a dismal season last year, the automobile brand has shown faith in MS Dhoni and co. The Chennai-based franchise has been one of the most consistent performers in the competition. However, the team surprisingly finished on the penultimate position in the previous edition.

The 13th edition of the league was played in the UAE behind closed doors. Despite the dire circumstances, there was no dearth in the number of CSK sponsors. Nippon Paint, India Cements, British Empire, Clear, Jio, and Gulf Oil acted as the principal sponsors for the team. Moreover, the franchise also had associations with the likes of Dream11, Boost, Tata tea, Myntra, Paragon, and many more.

CSK list of retained players 2021

The franchise has decided to stick with most of its players in spite of an unsuccessful season. MS Dhoni, who has led the team since the inaugural edition, will be the captain for the side in the upcoming season as well. Kedar Jadhav, Piyush Chawla, Murali Vijay, Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson, Monu Singh are the players the team has decided to part ways with ahead of the IPL auction. Moreover, they have also acquired the services of veteran batsman Robin Uthappa for IPL 2021 after trading him from Rajasthan in an all-cash deal.

CSK list of retained players 2021: N Jagadeesan, R Gaikwad, KM Asif, R Jadeja, MS Dhoni, J Hazlewood, K Sharma, A Rayudu, S Raina, I Tahir, D Chahar, Faf du Plessis, S Thakur, M Santner, D Bravo, L Ngidi, S Curran, S Kishore.

Image source: PTI

