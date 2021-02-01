IPL 2021: MS Dhoni Will Become First Player To Earn More Than ₹150 Crore From Tournament

The introduction of the Indian Premier League also had a major impact on the earnings of the participating cricketers. Several players have made fortunes from their participation in the league. Former India captain, MS Dhoni, who has featured in the league since its inaugural season, also earns a handsome paycheck for his services for the Chennai Super Kings. The star wicketkeeper-batsman is also slated to become the first player in the history of the cash-rich league to earn more than ₹150 crore in salary after his IPL 2021 compensation.

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni's IPL salary crosses the ₹150 crore mark

MS Dhoni, who has successfully carved a niche for himself as a power hitter in international cricket, was picked up by the Chennai Super Kings franchise for ₹6 crore in the first-ever IPL auction. He was also the most expensive player to be picked up in the auction. The signing ultimately reaped dividends for the side as the team performed significantly well under MS Dhoni, and they have lifted the IPL championship on three occasions.

The cricketer will draw a salary of ₹15 crore in the upcoming edition of the Indian T20 extravaganza, which will take his total compensation over ₹152 crore. MS Dhoni is also the highest-paid cricketer overall in the league. Rohit Sharma, who has won several accolades as the captain of the Mumbai Indians side, comes as he has pocketed over ₹146 crore from the league. Just like MS Dhoni, Sharma will also be paid ₹15 crore for the upcoming season.

Indian captain Virat Kohli earns ₹17 crore as his compensation for leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore team in the competition. Despite the player earning more per season when compared to MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, the 32-year-old is still behind when it comes to overall earnings from the league. The prolific run-scorer has received over ₹143 crore for his participation in the league.

IPL auction: Date and venue details

The much-anticipated IPL auction will be held on February 18 in Chennai after the first two India vs England Test matches. While all the franchises have retained most of the core players, they will be keen to further strengthen their squads by adding noteworthy names from the auction. The aforementioned date was confirmed on the Indian Premier League's Twitter handle -

IPL 2021 Player Auction on 18th February



Venue: Chennai



How excited are you for this year's Player Auction? 😎👍



Set your reminder folks 🕰️ pic.twitter.com/xCnUDdGJCa — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) January 27, 2021

