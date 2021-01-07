IPL 2021: MSD's Chennai Set To Gain ₹7.8 Crore In Auction Purse By Releasing THIS Batsman

Reports on the dates for the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) auction are doing the rounds and teams will be back to their drawing board making plans to sign some explosive players for the team. The Dream11 IPL 2020 was successfully completed in November last year and once the Indian players return from Australia, the focus will shift towards the IPL 2021 auction.

According to a recent report by ESPNCricinfo, the IPL 2021 auction is likely to take place on February 11 and the IPL Governing Council has asked all the franchises to submit the list of their retained and released players till January 20. The decisions were taken in a virtual meeting which on Monday. The IPL 2021 auction is set to take place between the first and second Test of the India vs England 2021 Test series which is slated to commence in February.

However, according to a report by InsideSport, the Chennai franchise have already made up their mind of letting go of middle-order batsman Kedar Jadhav ahead of the IPL 2021 auction. The cricketer from Maharashtra has been a vital part of the side for years due to his all-round abilities and it looks like his poor form in the IPL 2020 could hurt him big time.

IPL 2021: Kedar Jadhav no longer part of Chennai side

The report stated that Chennai aren’t considering Jadhav to be part of their future plans and will be among the first in the Chennai released players 2021 list. Currently, the right-handed batsman has a contract worth whopping INR 7.8 crore. A source close to Chennai management, while speaking to the website, said that the cricketer was not in best of form in the IPL 2020 and was also struggling with his fitness. Overall, Jadhav scored 62 runs in eight matches at a poor strike rate of 93.93.

The source further said that everyone in the team management feels that it will be a wise decision to take this hard call and invest in the future. MS Dhoni is expected to continue leading the side in IPL 2021 despite a poor 2020 campaign, which saw them finish 7th in the competition.

Kedar Jadhav to feature in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021

The 35-year-old is all set to feature for Maharashtra in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The tournament also marks the start of Indian domestic season. Some of the top names in Indian cricket are set to feature in the upcoming tournament. This competition provides Jadhav with an opportunity to not only score runs but also try and attract franchises to buy him during the auction if Chennai does release him from the team.

