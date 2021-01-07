David Warner CRASHES To Record Low After Failure Against India At SCG On Return

Talismanic Australian opener David Warner made a return to Australia’s playing XI at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday, January 7. However, the cricketer’s much-awaited return to the crease lasted just eight deliveries as a loose shot by him gifted Indian speedster Mohammed Siraj his first wicket of the match. With his batting blunder, Warner also registered a rare failure in home Tests after a gap of more than three years.

David Warner injury: Opener makes a return without 100 percent recovery

David Warner appears set to return to the top of Australia's Test batting order even though he will be playing through pain, and he might be partnered by uncapped opener Will Pucovski, reports @ARamseyCricket #AUSvIND https://t.co/MrYVyc33mK pic.twitter.com/mppago52Nv — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 5, 2021

Also Read | 'Kohli's Feats Against Australia Unlikely To Be Emulated By Another Skipper': Ravi Shastri

India vs Australia 3rd Test: David Warner succumbs to a rare single-digit score

Australian captain Tim Paine won the toss and opted to bat first. David Warner, opening alongside debutant Will Pucovski, scored just five runs in total as he succumbed to India’s opening pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. The opening batsman nicked a fuller Siraj delivery to Cheteshwar Pujara at first skip.

Through his early dismissal, David Warner departed for a single-digit score in a home Test for the first time since November 2016. His 2016 failure came against South Africa at Hobart when he was dismissed for just 1 by Proteas speedster Vernon Philander. Between his two single-digit scores, Warner played as many as 24 innings.

The last time before today when David Warner got a single digit score at home in Tests was against South Africa at Hobart in 2016. He played 24 innings between two knocks.#AUSvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) January 7, 2021

Also Read | Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya Breach Bio-bubble? Pragyan Ojha Calls Australian Media 'stupid'

India vs Australia 3rd Test updates

At the time of publishing, Australia reached 142-2 after 42.3 overs. After Warner’s departure, debutant Will Pucovski formed a 100-run second-wicket stand with Marnus Labuschagne. Pucovski scored 62 runs before handing rival debutant Navdeep Saini his maiden Test wicket while Labuschagne was joined by Test maverick Steve Smith at the other end.

Also Read | IND Vs AUS 2020-21: NSW Govt Orders People To Wear Masks, NO Public Transport For SCG Test

India vs Australia live streaming for 3rd Test

For India vs Australia live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Meanwhile, for India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of the third Test will also be available for fans on the SonyLIV app. The India vs Australia 3rd Test match is being played at the SCG between January 7 and 11.

Also Read | India Vs Australia: KL Rahul Bids Adieu after Injury, Wishes Boys Luck Ahead Of SCG Test

Image source: cricket.com.au

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.