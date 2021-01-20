IPL 2021: Mumbai Releases Lasith Malinga, Sherfane Rutherford; Check List Here

Ahead of the IPL 2021 auction in February, sources have revealed that Sri Lankan pace legend Lasith Malinga's time in the Mumbai franchise is over with the champions letting go of the player for this year's squad. Mumbai has decided to release Malinga along with West Indies batting all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford.

History with Mumbai Indians

Lasith Malinga, who made his debut made in the MI squad in 2009, famously delivered Mumbai the 2019 IPL title, when all seemed lost for them. The 36-year-old had conceded just 7 runs defending eight in the final over, accounting for the wicket of Shardul Thakur on the final delivery when Chennai needed just two to win. His historic bowling had sealed Mumbai its record fourth IPL win.

During the trading and transfer window for the last IPL, the Mumbai franchise had retained the Sri Lankan pacer in their Dream11 IPL 2020 squad. Malinga was bought by Mumbai in 2019 for INR 2 crore after the Sri Lankan bowling great sat out in 2018. However, a few weeks prior to the launch of the tournament, he opted himself out of the entire season due to his father’s ailing health. In response, the Mumbai franchise roped in Australian fast bowler James Pattinson as Lasith Malinga’s replacement for the Dream11 IPL 2020 season.

Pattinson and Coulter-Nile to be let go?

Meanwhile, Mumbai in all likelihood will stick to the majority of its squad retaining MI Captain Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, and the Pandya brothers.

As per the latest reports, apart from Lasith Malinga and Sherfane Rutherford, James Pattinson and Nathan Coulter-Nile have also been released from the MI squad.

The biggest release, however, ahead of IPL 2021 mini-auction has arguably been Rajasthan' Steve Smith after the team decided to let go of their captain after a series of poor performances in the previous edition.

