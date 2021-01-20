ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli Drops Out Of Top 3 For The First Time Since 2016

Team India, under the leadership of interim skipper Ajinkya Rahane, breached ‘The Gabba Fortress’ to claim the four-match series against Australia by a 2-1 margin. Rishabh Pant won the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his Day 5 heroics that saw him smack an unbeaten 89 en route to hitting the winning runs for the visitors. The dynamite wicketkeeper-batsman also ended up becoming India’s leading run-scorer in the series with 274 runs, thus evoking many changes in the latest ICC rankings for batsmen.

Indian players celebrate series win over Australia; watch video

Marnus Labuschagne replaces Virat Kohli in major ICC Test rankings shakeup

India’s regular captain Virat Kohli took a paternity leave after the first Test of their Australian tour. The cricketer missed the subsequent three matches, which prompted Ajinkya Rahane to take over as captain of the Indian team. As it turns out, Kohli has been displaced out of his Top 3 status in ICC’s batsmen rankings by Australian batting star Marnus Labuschagne, who scored 426 runs throughout the four matches Down Under.

This is the first time that Virat Kohli has not featured in any of the top three positions in the ICC Test rankings for batsmen since 2016. The cricketer’s penchant for plundering consistent runs across all formats has made him one of the icons of modern-day batsmanship. While Virat Kohli is currently placed at No. 4 in the ICC Test rankings, he will get an opportunity to reclaim a position among the top three through India’s upcoming four-Test home assignment against England.

Among other changes in the rankings, Rishabh Pant jumped to No.13 to attain his best ever stance in the standings. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson continues his stay at the top with 919 rating points, closely followed by Australia’s batting talisman Steve Smith. Cheteshwar Pujara (at No. 7) and Ajinkya Rahane (at No. 9) are the other Indian batsmen apart from Kohli to make it into the top 10.

Marnus Labuschagne, Virat Kohli swap places in ICC Test rankings for batsmen

ICC World Test Championship

India’s series-clinching win at The Gabba also took them to the No. 1 spot in the ICC World Test Championship points table. New Zealand are placed at No. 2 while Australia find themselves at the third spot. If Team India manage to win their home series against England by a 2-0 or a 3-1 margin, they will be assured of a spot in the ICC World Test Championship Final this year.

