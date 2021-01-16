IPL 2021: Rajasthan Gain Roger Federer’s Business Partner’s Investment In Historic Deal

The Rajasthan IPL franchise has been boosted by several new investors just months prior to the much-awaited Dream11 Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. While it is yet to be revealed how much funds Rajasthan have gained with their new partnerships, the investment funds were transferred through one of the franchise’s stakeholders Emerging Media IPL Limited (EMIPL). As announced by the franchise in a media release, British Telecom CEO Phil Jansen, FutureLearn and Network International Chairman Ron Kalifa and Betfair founder Ed Wray among several others are now their new investors.

Also Read | Virender Sehwag 'delighted' With T Natarajan's Impressive Performance On Test Debut

Rajasthan IPL franchise gets Roger Federer-centric tennis boost ahead of IPL 2021 season

Other investors who have joined the Rajasthan franchise are Arizona-based tech entrepreneurs Kal Somani, Simer Mayo and Mihir Patel as well as Ian McKinnon, one of the founding partners of TEAM8. Interestingly, TEAM8 is also Roger Federer’s management company and they are one of the creators of the Laver Cup in tennis.

Apart from revealing their new investors, the Rajasthan IPL franchise also announced Mark Fordham as their new CEO. Fordham previously worked in the International Management Group which was integral to the inception of the IPL back in 2008. The Rajasthan franchise official added that Fordham was also one of the responsible members behind the development of ECB’s The Hundred, which was scheduled to launch last year.

Also Read | IND vs AUS: 'Aussies' Trends On Twitter As Fans Mock Paine & Co. For Dirty Tactics

IPL 2021 date and schedule updates

The IPL 2021 season is scheduled to commence sometime in April this year. While an official IPL 2021 date and a schedule are yet to be revealed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the tournament is reported to take the course after India’s hectic home series against the visiting English team.

The IPL 2021 schedule for matches aside, the auction process for the tournament is slated to be held on February 11. Franchises have been already informed to submit a list of their retained players who will be participating in the upcoming season.

Interestingly, the IPL 2021 schedule will make it the smallest gap ever between any two editions of the tournament. The previous season, Dream11 IPL 2020, concluded in November 2020 after it was delayed by the BCCI due to the coronavirus crisis.

Also Read | BCCI Wishes SCG Hero Hanuma Vihari A Speedy Recovery As He Heads Back To India

Howzzaat! Dream11 IPL 🏆 emerges as Top Google Trend 📈 of 2020 in India 🇮🇳, also ranked No.5 Globally 🌏



More details here 👉👉 https://t.co/TphnQ2LFWO pic.twitter.com/KIb9Ye8QZZ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 10, 2020

Also Read | Sundar, Thakur, Natarajan Shine As Rookie India Attack Dismisses Australia For 369 In 4th Test

Image source: ATP Twitter and IPLT20.COM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.