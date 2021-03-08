IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals Likely To Lose THIS Overseas Star To Injury For Whole Season

The Rajasthan Royals are set to begin their Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) campaign with a match against Punjab Kings on April 12. Under the guidance of Sanju Samson, the franchise will be playing their matches at Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Bangalore. In a shocking turn of events, the Rajasthan Royals side led by Sanju Samson, may take field without the services of one of their most elite overseas cricketers this season.

Rajasthan Royals team 2021 schedule

Jofra Archer injury: Speedster down with right elbow injury, might skip IPL 2021

England pacer Jofra Archer played only two Test matches in the recently-concluded four-match series against India. He has sustained an injury on his right elbow, which prompted him to bowl just 35 overs across Ahmedabad and Chennai. Archer will now be monitored for fitness and if his injury is found to be threatening, he might well miss the upcoming limited-overs series against India and the subsequent IPL 2021 season for the Rajasthan Royals.

While speaking with ESPNCricinfo, England coach Chris Silverwood said that Jofra Archer’s elbow did “flare up” and their medical staff is taking all the necessary action at the moment. The coach also said that the staff will look to deal with the situation for a long term, considering that the speedster also sustained similar pain on his elbow back during the 2019-20 Test series in South Africa. Silverwood added that Archer trained with England’s white-ball squad and they will now be monitoring his situation.

Rajasthan Royals team 2021: A look into all Rajasthan Royals players

On January 20, the Rajasthan Royals franchise revealed the list of all their retentions and released players ahead of the IPL 2021 auction. They retained 17 cricketers, including England’s 2019 World Cup-winning trio of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer. They also released their veteran campaigner Steve Smith and appointed Sanju Samson as their captain for the IPL 2021 season.

On February 18, i.e. at the auction, the franchise made eight new additions into their squad. They purchased South African all-rounder Chris Morris, who ended up becoming the costliest buy in the history of IPL auction. Here is a look at all the new Rajasthan Royals players, as purchased at the auction.

Jofra Archer IPL 2021 salary

Jofra Archer was purchased by Rajasthan Royals ahead of the 2018 edition of the tournament. He has remained a part of the franchise since then. As per the IPL retention proceedings, the Jofra Archer IPL 2021 salary is estimated to be ₹7.2 crore (US$1 million).

