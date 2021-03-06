Sachin Tendulkar Lauds India's Team Spirit After Historic Test Series Win Against England

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar came forward and lauded Team India after their emphatic win over England in the fourth and final Test at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad by an innings & 25 runs as they ended up sealing the series 3-1.

Unlike the previous two Tests, even this contest did not last for the entire five days as the hosts completely outclassed the visitors by displaying a great brand of cricket.

'Fantastic victory': Sachin Tendulkar

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Master Blaster termed it as a 'Fantastic victory' and then went on to congratulate the Indian team on reaching the ICC World Test Championship final where they will be facing New Zealand at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's from June 18-22.

Furthermore, the Little Master added that he absolutely enjoyed the way each player contributed in every department throughout the series and then gave special mention to the likes of wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant, all-rounder Washington Sundar, left-arm spinner Axar Patel, veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, and, opener Rohit Sharma.

Sundar, Patel help India post a challenging total

Resuming their innings at 294/7, the middle-order duo of Axar Patel and Washington Sundar kept the scoreboard ticking before the former was dismissed for a well-made 43. By then the duo had already added 106 runs for the eighth-wicket stand. Sundar, on the other hand, made the English bowlers pay for their errant bowling and at one point it appeared as if he would comfortably breach the three-figure mark. However, it was not to be as he ended up losing partners at the other end and remained stranded at 96 as India were bundled out for 365.

England lose the plot once again

Team India had garnered a big lead of 160 runs in their first innings. In reply, the English batsmen once again failed to find their feet as India's frontline spinners wracked havoc. In the top order, only Test skipper Joe Root (30) managed to show some resistance. Middle-order batsman Dan Lawrence looked to deny the inevitable with a fighting 50 but he waged a lone battle as the visitors were bundled out for 135 in their second innings as the Virat Kohli-led side won the game by an innings and 25 runs to register back-to-back series wins in the longest format of the game.

In the second innings, it was total dominance by the spinners as Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin bagged a fifer each.

