IPL 2023 Auction: Top Buys For Each Franchise In Record-breaking IPL Auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction took place in Kochi on Friday, December 23. A total of 80 players have been sold to 10 franchises at the day-long event, where they spent Rs 167 crore to secure their services.

England all-rounder Sam Curran attracted the biggest bid at this year's auction after being sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 18.50 crore. He has become the most expensive player ever sold in IPL auction history. Let's take a look at the top buys for each franchise in the record-breaking IPL auctions.

IPL 2023: Top buys for each franchise

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green has been sold as the second-most expensive player at the auction. He has been bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 17.50 crore. England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 16.25 crore, taking the third spot on the list.

Stokes equalled former South Africa cricketer Chris Morris' record for the previous most expensive buy at IPL auctions. Harry Brook, Nicholas Pooran, Shivam Mavi, Shakib Al Hasan, and Will Jacks are some of the other players to feature on the list.

Team Player Price Punjab Kings Sam Curran Rs 18.50 crore Mumbai Indians Cameron Green Rs 17.50 crore Chennai Super Kings Ben Stokes Rs 16.25 crore Lucknow Super Giants Nicholas Pooran Rs 16 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad Harry Brook Rs 13.25 crore Gujarat Titans Shivam Mavi Rs 6 crore Rajasthan Royals Jason Holder Rs 5.75 crore Delhi Capitals Mukesh Kumar Rs 5.50 crore Kolkata Knight Riders Shakib Al Hasan Rs 1.5 crore Royal Challengers Bangalore Will Jacks Rs 3.20 crore

Several players went unsold at the auction including the likes of Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jimmy Neesham, and Jason Roy. Sunrisers Hyderabad had the biggest purse remaining going into the auction, while Kolkata Knight Riders has the least amount left in its kitty. A total of 405 players were listed to be sold of which only 80 managed to find a team at the auction.

