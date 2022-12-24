From Sam Curran To Ben Stokes, Check Out The Most Expensive Players At IPL 2023 Auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Auction took place in Kochi on December 23. The auction was not as big as the IPL 2022 mega-auction, but it turned out to be one of the most exciting players auctions in recent years at the coveted tournament. The IPL 2023 auctions saw several records getting shattered as the teams went all-out to buy players for big bucks and fill their squad for the upcoming season.

Having said that, here’s a look at the most expensive players to be sold at the IPL 2023 auction.

Sam Curran to Punjab Kings for INR 18.5 crore

The English allrounder Sam Curran fetched an amount of INR 18.5 crore from Punjab Kings and became the most expensive players to be ever sold in the history of IPL auction. While he entered the auction at his base price of INR 2 crore, Rajasthan Royals (RR), Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), PBKS and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) tried their luck to get the Player of the Tournament at the T20 World Cup 2022. Punjab eventually broke the bank and successfully roped in the 24-year-old, who picked 13 wickets during England’s T20 World Cup-winning campaign.

Cameron Green to Mumbai Indians for INR 17.5 crore

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green became the second most expensive player to be sold at the auction as MI won the bid to buy him for INR 17.5 crore. He impressed everyone with his skills during Australia’s tour of India, earlier this year. MI were determined to sign the player and they successfully did so. Green has scored 139 runs in eight T20I games so far at a strike rate of 173.8.

Ben Stokes to Chennai Super Kings for INR 16.25 crore

CSK’s 16.25 crore bid to buy star England allrounder Ben Stokes was certainly one of the biggest highlights of the IPL 2023 auction. He attracted interest from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), RR, and Sunrisers Hyderabad, before getting bought by the MS Dhoni-led team. Having played a crucial role in England’s T20 World Cup win this year, Stokes is being seen as a captaincy candidate for CSK in the aftermath of the Dhoni-era.

Nicholas Pooran to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 16 crore

In what came as a surprise for many, Caribbean wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran was sold to LSG for INR 16 crore at the auction. While CSK started the bid at INR 2 crore, RR, Delhi Capitals (DC) and LSG joined the bid later. LSG then finally added the third wicketkeeper to their squad after captain KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock.

Harry Brook to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 13.25 crore

English youngster Harry Brook attracted bids from RCB and RR, before SRH joined the bidding war and bought him for 13.25 crore. Brook is one of the most talked about English cricketers of this year with a total of 372 runs to his name in 20 games. The 23-year-old had registered himself with a base price of INR 1.5 crore.