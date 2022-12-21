IPL 2023 Auctions: 5 Notable International Cricketers Who Might Go Unsold In Kochi

Cricketing fans could not be more excited as the IPL 2023 auctions is just a few days away. This year's IPL mini auction will take place in Kochi on Friday, December 23. Ahead of the IPL 2023 auctions, here is a look at five of the top international stars that could go unsold.

1) Mohammad Nabi: The former Afghanistan skipper's deteriorating performances in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2022 that also led him to step down as captain may mean that he goes unsold in the upcoming IPL 2023 auctions. Nabi has just played in 17 matches since the 2017 season of the IPL and has scored 180 runs and picked up 13 wickets.

2) Ishant Sharma: The veteran Indian fast bowler is unlikely to be bought by any franchise in the upcoming IPL mini auction because of various reasons. The 34-year-old has had various injury concerns recently and has also never established himself as one of the premier bowlers in white-ball cricket. Moreover, he also went unsold in the IPL mega auctions that were held the last time.

3) Joe Root: While the former England Test batsman is one of the top stars in all forms of cricket, he has seemed to have reduced his workload recently by not having played in the shortest format for a few years now. The last T20I Root played in was back in 2019. Moreover, with Root having never played in the IPL before, it is unlikely that any franchise would want to take the risk by buying him at the IPL 2023 auctions.

4) Ajinkya Rahane: The 34-year-old is another Indian batsman who may go unsold in the upcoming IPL 2023 auctions because of his poor form and low strike rate. Rahane, who was bought by KKR in the mega auction for Rs 1 crore, failed to provide a good start to the team and was often criticized for the same. He just managed to score 133 runs in the seven matches that he played.

5) Aaron Finch: The 36-year-old Australian T20I captain could be one of the shocking big names that go unsold in the IPL auctions. Finch has not only been out of form in international cricket but especially in the IPL. He last played for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2022 season when he just managed to score 86 runs after five matches.