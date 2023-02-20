IPL 2023: Big Setback For CSK As Star-bowler Reportedly Ruled Out For Months Due To Injury

With the schedule out the Indian Premier League (IPL) is soon set to spread the usual fever again. The franchises have built their squad and are currently waiting for the international tours to end for the 16th season to begin. However, the outfits have to keep an eye open on international cricket to know the state of fitness of its players. And when it comes to fitness, CSK won't be amused with the update that came this morning.

Kyle Jamieson, who was set to join the squad of Chennai Super Kings has been ruled out of the IPL following a recurrence of a back injury. The fast bowler will now have to undergo surgery, which will keep him on the sidelines for at least 4 months. Earlier the Kiwi revelation was ruled out of the ongoing 2-match Test series against England on account of a suspected stress fracture of the back. "Kyle has seen a back surgeon and is getting surgery later in the week," New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said. "It's been a challenging and difficult time for Kyle and a big loss for us. He's been fantastic around all of our sides when he's been part of them. We just wish him well and hope we'll know more in three to four months of what that end prognosis looks for him as well," he added.

Last featured 8 months ago

It's been 8-months since the injury struck Jamieson. He last featured for NZ in June 2022, when the Blackcaps toured England. For CSK though it is a big blow, as the player brings utility to whichever side he plays. CSK got the services of Jamieson in the auction of 2022 IPL at the price of Rs.1 crore.

In the forthcoming IPL season, CSK would seek their 5th title overall. They would face KKR in the tournament's opener on 26th March. MS Dhoni will again captain the side for CSK, but the season will be more about the fresh recruits that have become part after the IPL auction 2023. The fans will wait for yet another IPL season to proceed. The 8 teams will lock horns once again to showcase high-octane T20 action.