Mumbai Indians Full Schedule And Squad For IPL 2023: MI Face RCB In Opening Match

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Friday. The 2023 edition of the marquee T20 league will kick off on March 31 with the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match. While the four-time IPL winners take on the 2022 champions in the opening game, five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians will face Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 2, to open their campaign.

A total of 70 league games will be played in the group stage of IPL 2023. The tournament will be played in the home and away format across 12 different venues. Here’s a look at the full schedule and squad for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023.

IPL 2023: All Fixtures, Dates, Venues, and Timings for Mumbai Indians

Match 1, April 2, Sunday: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore at 7:30 PM IST

Match 2, April 8, Saturday: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 3, April 11, Tuesday: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi at 7:30 PM IST

Match 4, April 16, Sunday: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 3:30 PM IST

Match 5, April 18, Tuesday: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad at 7:30 PM IST

Match 6, April 22, Saturday: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 7, April 25, Tuesday: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad at 7:30 PM IST

Match 8, April 30, Sunday: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 9, May 3, Wednesday: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings at PCA Stadium in Mohali at 7:30 PM IST

Match 10, May 6, Saturday: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai at 3:30 PM IST

Match 11, May 9, Tuesday: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 12, May 12, Friday: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST

Match 13, May 16, Tuesday: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow SuperGiants at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow at 7:30 PM IST

Match 14, May 21, Sunday: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 3:30 PM IST

Mumbai Indians’ full squad for Indian Premier League 2023

Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal.