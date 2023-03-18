IPL 2023: Chris Gayle Names Indian Batter As One Player Who Can Break His 175* Record

IPL 2023: Chris Gayle aka Universe Boss is considered one of the stalwarts of T20 cricket and has shattered the bowlers every time he is seen playing in the shorter format. Chris Gayle is often seen playing in leagues all over the world and has also proven his mark there as well. The left-handed West Indies legend also holds the record of having the highest score in the history of the Indian Premier League, which is considered to as one of the toughest T20 league in the whole world.

Chris Gayle while playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2013 season of the Indian Premier League smashed 175* runs against the Pune Warriors India at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium of Bengaluru. RCB also registered the highest total in the history of the tournament as they scored 263/5 in their quota of 20 overs.

KL Rahul can break my record: Chris Gayle

The Universe Boss is now featuring for the World Giants team in the Legends League Cricket (Masters) tournament wherein in an interaction he chose the player who can break his record of having the highest score in the Indian Premier League. Gayle believes that his former RCB teammate and India batsman KL Rahul can shatter his record.

Chris Gayle was asked on Jio Cinema, "Who can break the record of 175* in IPL?", Gayle came up with KL Rahul's name. Rahul has been amongst the list of the top scorers in the Indian Premier League for a very long time and had won the orange cap in the year 2021.

KL Rahul missed the Orange Cap in 2022 by the rarest of margins to the Rajasthan Royals's Jos Buttler. The LSG (Lucknow Super Giants) skipper also holds the record of having the highest score by an Indian in the Indian Premier League. Rahul had scored an unbeaten 132 against RCB playing for the Punjab Kings in 2020.

With the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League a few days away, all the eyes will be on KL Rahul again. The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman will be captaining Lucknow Super Giants who qualified for the playoffs in their maiden season. The first match of the league will be played on March 31, 2023, between the four-time champions Chennai Super Kings and the reigning champions Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.