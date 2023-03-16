LLC 2023: Universe Boss Chris Gayle Entertains Fans With 'Gangnam Style' - WATCH

Former West Indian opener Chris Gayle is famous for his entertaining moves both on and off the pitch. The Caribbean stalwart once again showed his dance moves on the pitch during a game between World Giants and India Maharajas in the Legends League Cricket. The 43-year-old was seen performing the famous "Gangnam Style" dance step on the pitch for a brief period.

Chris Gayle danced to the tune of Gangnam Style

Batting first riding on Manvinder Bisla and Suresh Raina's innings, India Maharajas put up a competitive score of 136. World Giants didn't have a convincing start to the chase but Gayle led from the front as his 57 runs ensured they remained on the right path as the Giants won the match by three wickets.

Gayle was in his usual style as the power hitter hit nine fours and one six in his mammoth innings. Brett Lee was the peak of the wicket takers for the Giants while Yusuf Pathan was the leading wicket taker in this match with wto scalps in his tally.

🚨 Watch: Chris Gayle entertain fans with his dance moves in Legends League Cricket pic.twitter.com/XKxKXXyc8o — MegaNews Updates (@MegaNewsUpdates) March 16, 2023

India Maharajas squad

Gautam Gambhir (c), Mohammad Kaif, Murali Vijay, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Manvinder Bisla, Robin Uthappa, Ashok Dinda, Harbhajan Singh, Joginder Sharma, Parvinder Awana, Pragyan Ojha, Praveen Kumar, Pravin Tambe, S Sreesanth, Stuart Binny

World Giants squad

Aaron Finch (c), Chris Gayle, Hashim Amla, Ross Taylor, Shane Watson, Albie Morkel, Jacques Kallis, Kevin O’Brien, Morne van Wyk, Brett Lee, Monty Panesar, Lendl Simmons, Paul Collingwood, Morne Morkel.

There are three more matches to be played in the tournament as the World Giants are scheduled to take on Asia Lions on 16th March. The eliminator will be played on 18th March while the final is poised to be held on March 20th.