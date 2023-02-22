IPL 2023: CSK Dealt Huge Blow As ₹16.25 Crore Signing Ben Stokes Vows To Leave Early

Chennai Super Kings has been dealt a huge blow as seasoned all-rounder Ben Stokes has confirmed he will not be able to honour IPL commitments due to the fixture congestion. The current IPL fixtures showed a potential clash could be imminent as England's first Test in the summer against Ireland is scheduled to take place just four days after the IPL final scheduled to be held on 28th May. None of the fixtures can be altered and Stokes has now decided to accommodate his playing calendar by reducing the number of IPL games.

Ben Stokes set to reduce his IPL commitments

Ben Stokes did play just one game in the last edition of the IPL as his injury issues coincided with his mental health problem which forced him to take a break from cricket for a brief period. The player has resumed his career in full force and has insisted he will be back in time to be involved in England's summer Test extravaganza.

"Yes, I'll play. "I'll be making sure that I give myself enough time to get back and play that [Ireland] game."

"I'll probably get round the individuals and ask them what they want to be ready for for the Ashes, because those five games are obviously the big ones of the summer, and you've got to think about what lads want. But what if something was to happen in that game [Ireland] and we lose someone for the Ashes ... It's just one of those where you have to weigh up the options of what the individual person actually wants out of that week, versus do we really need to play that one. Because, obviously, I'm right in saying that series is bigger than that game against Ireland."