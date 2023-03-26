IPL 2023: David Warner Reveals His Fun Side, Grooves To 'Calm Down' Song | WATCH VIDEO

IPL 2023: David Warner, Delhi Capitals' (DC) skipper for the 16th edition of this marquee tournament has always been popular among his Indian fans, and he continues to entertain them with fun reels on social media. After finishing the three-match ODI series against India, Warner has now joined the DC camp in Delhi to prepare for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

With Rishabh Pant, the regular captain of the Delhi Capitals ruled out this season, the management has handed over the reins of the team to Warner. The Australian cricketer has several years of experience leading his previous franchise, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), before parting ways ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. During his time with SRH, he led the team to the IPL title in 2016, and the Delhi Capitals' management will be hoping that he can replicate that success this season.

Warner recently took to his official Instagram handle to share a reel with his fans, giving them a glimpse of his fun activities in the Delhi Capitals' camp ahead of IPL 2023. The reel showed Warner enjoying his time with his teammates, including some fun moments during training and team bonding activities. In the video, Warner can be seen grooving to the famous 'Clam Down' song.

Warner, as the captain of the Delhi Capitals, will play a crucial role in the team's success this season. His experience and leadership skills will come in handy, and he will need to use all his tactical nous to outsmart the opposition. The team has some excellent players in their ranks, including Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel and Mitchell Marsh, who will be vital to the team's fortunes. Delhi Capitals are slated to play their first match against Lucknow Super Giants on April 1, 2023.

Delhi Capitals' IPL 2023 full squad

David Warner (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel (vice-captain), Aman Khan, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, Lungisani Ngidi, Mitchell Marsh, Mustafizur Rahman, Rovman Powell, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw.

Image: Instagram/DavidWarner