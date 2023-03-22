IPL 2023: Indian Premier League To See Major Changes This Season; Here's The Full List

IPL 2023: The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League is just around the corner and the teams have started to prepare for the cash-rich tournament. A number of changes have been added to the IPL constitution in order to make the 16th edition of the IPL interesting. Gujarat Titans will kickstart their campaign against four-time champions, MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on March 31, 2023.

As reported by ESPN Cricinfo, captains will now have the option to walk in with two different team sheets and will be able to name their teams after the toss. "Currently the captains have to exchange the team lists before the toss. This has been changed to exchange of teams immediately post the toss, to enable teams to choose the best XI depending on whether they are batting or bowling first. It will also assist the teams to plan for the impact player." says the report. This rule was introduced by SA20 as the South African T20 tournament allowed the captains to disclose their starting lineup after the toss.

SA20 league commissioner Graeme Smith had explained to ESPN Cricinfo why it was important to have such rule in place.

One of the major reasons we did it was to try and lessen the impact of the toss on the outcome of the game, and create an opportunity for deliberation depending on whether teams are batting or bowling.

The other changes which will be introduced are:

The penalty for not completing an over in time will be implemented after each over by allowing only four fielders outside the 30-yard circle. Normally five players can be stationed outside the 30-yard circle. The impact player rule has already been announced.

A statement read, “From IPL 2023 season, a tactical concept will be introduced to add a new dimension to the IPL, wherein one substitute player per team will be able to take a more active role in an IPL match.” Unfair movement of wicketkeepers behind the stumps would also attract penalties. The ball will be declared as a dead ball and five runs will be awarded to the batting side. Unfair movement by fielders also will attract similar penalties.