Sunrisers Eastern Cape Clinch SA20 Title, Defeats Pretoria Capitals By Four Wickets

Sunrisers Eastern Cape survived a scare as they held their nerve to defeat Pretoria Capitals by four wickets at the Wanderers Stadium in the final of the SA20. Batting first Capitals were bundled out for a mere 135 as Roelof van der Merwe picked up four wickets to restrict the Capitals within a manageable score. Kusal Mendis added some momentum for the Capitals with a 19-ball 21.

In reply, Eastern Cape had a good start as they were on course to a smoother victory. But the Sunrisers bowlers threatened to derail their innings with some quickfire wickets. But the Capitals eventually held on to their nerve as a fighting 57 from Adam Rossington paved their way to the SA20 trophy.