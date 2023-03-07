IPL 2023: KL Rahul Hits Back At Critics Of His Batting, Says 'strike-rate Is Overrated'

Indian batsman KL Rahul has said the strike rate in T20 cricket is "overrated" and that players need to assess the situation in the game before deciding at what pace they want to bat. Rahul said that players need to look at the context of the game because if the team is chasing a 140-run target then there's no need to play at a strike rate of 200. Rahul said there are players in the team who they will encourage to play their natural game and that there will be other batsmen in who will have to take the responsibility of seeing the team through.

"I have said it before. It is overrated. But you need to also look at the context of the game. If they are chasing a 140-game, there's no need for you to play at 200 strike rate. There are players in the team that we will encourage for them to play their natural game and there will be certain players in the team that will have to take responsibility of seeing the team through. So, it's based on that particular day and particular situation and what the two batsmen in the middle and what the team overall feels like are the best way to play on that particular day and for that particular situation and you try and assess and try and create a plan," KL Rahul said.

LSG launches new jersey for IPL 2023

Rahul said this at an event organised by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. The event was arranged to launch the new jersey of LSG ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Here's the new jersey that LSG players will wear in IPL 2023.

Rahul is all set to captain LSG again in the upcoming edition of the IPL after helping them reach the playoffs in their inaugural season last year. The team lost the eliminator against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), which shattered their hopes of winning a trophy in the first year itself. Another new franchise, Gujarat Giants went on to win the IPL trophy last year.

Image: BCB