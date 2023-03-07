After contemplating Virat Kohli's form, Ricky Ponting has come up with a suggestion that may eradicate Rohit Sharma's team selection headache ahead of the start of the fourth Test in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Ponting says India could play both KL Rahul and Shubman gill in the series conclusion. Rahul was dropped in the third Test while Shubman played but could not make a lasting impression.

Speaking to ICC, Ricky Ponting said India should bring back KL Rahul for the fourth Test and stay with Shubman Gill as the opener. The former Australia Captain states KL Rahul could come down the order because he has experience playing in England.

'You could potentially have both of those guys in the same team: Ricky Ponting

"With someone like KL Rahul having gone out of this side and Shubman Gill having come in, both these guys have played a bit of Test match cricket and you could potentially have both of those guys in the same team," Ponting said."Maybe Shubman could start at the top and KL could potentially move down into the middle order, because he's played cricket in those (English) conditions before, albeit at the top of the order.

"But one thing we know about the UK is that the ball swings for long periods of time during the day. And if the overhead conditions are suitable, then the ball tends to swing right the way through an innings."

Further, Ponting stressed the importance of the fourth Test and said selection needs to be on point. "Because it's just a one-off Test match, it will be really important to pick the team that you think is going to have the most success in those conditions," Ponting said."

The 48-year-old also highlighted the conditions that will be at the Oval during the World Test Championship Final. "The Oval can be a really, really good place to bat as long as the sun is out, it's probably as good a wicket as any in the UK. So I think that's what it would come down to for India. It would just come down to assessing the conditions and then maybe forgetting about this last series that's just been played. The conditions that we're seeing here (in India) are quite extreme. If it was Australia and India, they would both look at the conditions and pick the team that they think was best to win that one-off game."