'KKR Needs Him': Fans Demand For Gautam Gambhir's IPL Return After Hattrick Of 50s In LLC

Cricket fans need former KKR captain Gautam Gambhir back in the IPL after the former India vice-captain hit another sensation half-century in the LLC 2023.

Gautam Gambhir

India Maharajas captain Gautam Gambhir shook up the cricketing world by smashing his third consecutive half-century in the ongoing Legends League Cricket 2023 season on Tuesday. Gambhir remained unbeaten after scoring 61 off 36 with the help of 12 fours and at a strike rate of 169.44. Courtesy of the unbeaten stand between Gambhir and former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa, India cruised to the target of 158 runs with ease and won the game against Asia Lions by 10 wickets.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

While Gambhir made headlines for smashing his third straight fifty in the tournament, Indian cricket fans had a tough time controlling their emotions. On watching the former India vice-captain pulling off a run-fest in the LLC, fans demanded Gambhir’s return to the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 41-year-old led the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise to two IPL title triumphs in 2012 and 2014. "KKR needs him more now," a fan wrote on Twitter.

'What is your intention?': Irfan Pathan on Gautam Gambhir's knock

Reacting to Gambhir's innings on Tuesday, his India Maharajas teammate Irfan Pathan took to his official Twitter handle and hailed the captain and his opening partner. “Bhai @GautamGambhir kya irada hai? Brilliant consistency and @robbieuthappa kuch nahi badla yaar. Same power,” Pathan wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the left-handed explosive batsman reacted to the tweet and said, “You can take a man out of cricket but you can’t take cricket out of the man….cheers brother”. At the same time, Uthappa praised Uthappa and said, “Toppest bowling as well khan Saab. Loving the swing and rhythm”.

Fans demand Gautam Gambhir return to the Indian Premier League as a player

