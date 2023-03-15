'KKR Needs Him': Fans Demand For Gautam Gambhir's IPL Return After Hattrick Of 50s In LLC

India Maharajas captain Gautam Gambhir shook up the cricketing world by smashing his third consecutive half-century in the ongoing Legends League Cricket 2023 season on Tuesday. Gambhir remained unbeaten after scoring 61 off 36 with the help of 12 fours and at a strike rate of 169.44. Courtesy of the unbeaten stand between Gambhir and former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa, India cruised to the target of 158 runs with ease and won the game against Asia Lions by 10 wickets.

While Gambhir made headlines for smashing his third straight fifty in the tournament, Indian cricket fans had a tough time controlling their emotions. On watching the former India vice-captain pulling off a run-fest in the LLC, fans demanded Gambhir’s return to the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 41-year-old led the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise to two IPL title triumphs in 2012 and 2014. "KKR needs him more now," a fan wrote on Twitter.

'What is your intention?': Irfan Pathan on Gautam Gambhir's knock

Reacting to Gambhir's innings on Tuesday, his India Maharajas teammate Irfan Pathan took to his official Twitter handle and hailed the captain and his opening partner. “Bhai @GautamGambhir kya irada hai? Brilliant consistency and @robbieuthappa kuch nahi badla yaar. Same power,” Pathan wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the left-handed explosive batsman reacted to the tweet and said, “You can take a man out of cricket but you can’t take cricket out of the man….cheers brother”. At the same time, Uthappa praised Uthappa and said, “Toppest bowling as well khan Saab. Loving the swing and rhythm”.

Fans demand Gautam Gambhir return to the Indian Premier League as a player

Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa rolling the clock back to #KKR days.. 51-0 against Asian lions in #LLCT20 while chasing 158 pic.twitter.com/MsY6xw2BOs — Direct Hit (@newbatsman) March 14, 2023

Kuch badla Nehi wohee 2014 ka KKR ka opening pair with same energy🔥 — ᴅᴇʙᴀsɪsʜ (@Debasis55249601) March 15, 2023

Gauti Sir.. How about LSG captainship... You still have much much cricket than many current batters.. — Alon Mushk.. (@shirazmahee) March 14, 2023

If I had a team in the IPL, you would still be the captain and opener of my team.... — $#!V@M (@Shiv_anand777) March 15, 2023

You played much better than few of the current Indian team batsmen... thinking of making a comeback yet ? 😜 — ProudIndian 🇮🇳 (@LazyPers0n) March 15, 2023