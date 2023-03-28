When it comes to building a desired XI from the pool of active players then Virat Kohli is one name that every fan or expert would pick. However, the fans and experts are not the only entities as the player is quite famous among his opponents as well. Recently, Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne got the chance to name Kohli as the preferred partner.

During a Q and A session on Twitter, a fan asked Marnus Labuschagne about who would he pick among the fab 4 as his likely partner. The fab 4 is a term given to the consortium of most consistent players in the prevailing scene of cricket. The group consists of Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, and Joe Root. Labuschagne ruled out Smith as he already plays with him for Australia, and among the remaining three the 28-year-old chose Kohli.

Marnus Labuschagne reveals his dream batting partner

Answering to the fan on Twitter, Labuschagne wrote, "If you get a chance to bat with one of the fab 4 excluding smudge, who would that be?" a user asked. In reply, Labuschagne tweeted: "has to be @imVkohli, we'd run heaps of 2s."

has to be @imVkohli, we'd run heaps of 2s — Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) March 27, 2023

IPL 2023: Labuschagne names his favourite IPL team

Marnus responded to many more queries like, Who is the biggest inspiration in his career? and was also asked to reveal his favorite IPL Team.

Who's the one inspiration in your career that you would give credit to in a good way of course. And if you could replay one moment of your career over and over again, what would that be? What food would you not eat even if paid a million dollars. Cheers — CanEHdian (@Jun00n) March 27, 2023

What's your fav ipl team? — s (@_sectumsempra18) March 27, 2023

RCB — Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) March 27, 2023

Labuschagne also asked to name the harder-to-face bowler between Nathan Lyon and Ravichandran Ashwin. Labuscagne took the name of Ashwin, mentioning that playing a ball in the nets and facing the music in the middle is a different case altogether.

it's always harder in the middle regardless of who's bowling (can't get out in the nets) — Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) March 27, 2023

Labuschangne will now be seen in action in the World Test Championship final against India set to take place in June at the Oval.