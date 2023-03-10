IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Gives Fans A Huge Teaser Before Leading CSK In Likely Last Season-WATCH

Former India cricket legend MS Dhoni has started to prepare for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League at the Chennai Super Kings camp in Chennai. The CSK fans will once again get a chance to witness the former wicket keeper batsman leading his team at the Chepauk ground in Chennai.

MS Dhoni was seen battling out hard at the Chennai Super Kings practice sessions and was smashing big sixes to the bowlers. CSK uploaded a video from the CSK practice session on their official Twitter handle.

MS Dhoni battle out hard in the CSK nets

CSK fans also came up with reactions after 'Thala' batting at the nets

The Chennai Super Kings fans also came up with happy reactions after seeing 'Thala' practicing hard in the nets.

The greatest Net batsman of All Time — sudhanshu’ (@whoshud) March 9, 2023

Whoever reading this before going to sleep please don’t forget to pray for net bowlers to survive them thala storm 🙏#bleeddhonism — Lala (@FabulasGuy) March 9, 2023

Orange cap loading — M. (@IconicKohIi) March 9, 2023

Other teams shivering — Gokul (@okok_coolcool) March 9, 2023

MS Dhoni will be seen in action for the Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of the Indian Premier League against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on March 31, 2023. This can be the last IPL season for Dhoni as he has been carrying CSK on his shoulders for the last 15 seasons.

MS Dhoni has won four Indian Premier League titles for the Chennai Super Kings and has also taken them to the playoffs of every Indian Premier League season except IPL 2022. He is also the second most successful captain in the Indian Premier League after Rohit Sharma and has won 58 percent of the total matches he has captained for CSK.

If we talk about the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, it is very special in many ways. The IPL has returned to its old format of home and away matches nearly after three years due to the corona pandemic.