IPL 2023: Ravindra Jadeja's 'Not taking anything granted' post gets epic reply from Yuvraj Singh

Ahead of the CSK vs RR IPL 2023, Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja posted a visual from his practice session. Jadeja captioned the post, “Not taking anything granted.” However, fans loved the left-handed all-rounder's post, and former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh came up with a hilarious reply to the tweet and took a dig at the all-rounder.

Replying to Ravindra Jadeja's tweet, Yuvraj Singh wrote, "Except your hairstyle sir". Apart from his performance on the field, Jadeja is also known for his style statement also for his different hairstyles as well.

Yuvraj Singh's epic dig at Ravindra Jadeja's tweet

Except your hairstyle 💇‍♂️ sir — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 26, 2023

Coming to Ravindra Jadeja's performance in the IPL 2023, the left-handed all-rounder till now has managed to pick 11 wickets from seven matches whereas he is yet to fire with the bat and has only scored 80 runs at a strike rate of 148.15 and at an average of 20.00.

RR beat CSK to claim top spot

Speaking about the CSK vs RR IPL match, Batting first at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur the hosts registered a first innings total of 202/5 wherein Yashasvi Jaiswal top scored with a knock of 77 runs of 43 balls. His innings included eight fours and four sixes. Other batsmen including Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, and Dhruv Jurel ended up playing cameos and helped to register a good first-innings score.

Chasing the target, Chennai Super Kings started off their innings with a slow batting approach and the openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway added 42 runs till the sixth over. The run rate soon became unachievable however, Shivam Dube played an innings of 52 runs in 33 balls which included two fours and four sixes. In the end, CSK ended up being on the losing side.

"It was quite an above par score. The reason were the first six overs, we gave away too many, and at the same time, the wicket was best to bat then. The bowlers did well in the middle and at the death, there were 5-6 boundaries scored of edges. They got a par-plus score and we didn't get the best of starts in the first six overs", CSK captain MS Dhoni said after the match.