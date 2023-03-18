IPL 2023: The Royal Challengers Bangalore have announced New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell as the replacement for the injured Will Jacks. The England batter was ruled out of the Indian Premier League when he injured his muscle while playing in the ODI series against Bangladesh. RCB bought Will Jacks for Rs 3.2 crore in the IPL Auctions.

IPL 2023: RCB signs Bracewell as a replacement for Will Jacks

In a statement announcing Michael Bracewell as the replacement for Will Jacks, the Indian Premier League said:

🚨 NEWS 🚨



Michael Bracewell joins Royal Challengers Bangalore as a replacement for Will Jacks.



Details 👇 #TATAIPL https://t.co/rXQlYkJo9N pic.twitter.com/aVmbIjntEw — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 18, 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have signed New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell as a replacement for England batter Will Jacks for the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Jacks, who was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury, was bought by the franchise for INR 3.2 Crore. His replacement, Bracewell, has played 16 T20Is, scored 113 runs and picked up 21 wickets. He will join RCB at his base price of INR 1 Crore.

Who is Michael Bracewell?

Michael Bracewell is a New Zealand all-rounder who has done really well for the Kiwis in the white ball and red ball format. At the age of 31, Bracewell earned his New Zealand debut in 2022, and the all-rounder hasn't looked back since. He has a strike rate of nearly 140 in T20Is and an impressive economy of 5.36 with the ball. He has helped New Zealand win games in all-but-impossible circumstances and has rapidly established himself as a key player for the Black Caps, particularly in white-ball formats.

On the most recent New Zealand tour of India, Bracewell excelled during an ODI in Hyderabad. Chasing 350, his team was in tatters at 131-6 but Bracewell did not give up. He performed brilliantly to put the Kiwis back in the match and his team fell just short of a memorable victory. He, at last, scored 140 runs off just 78 balls. He was the last batter out after hitting 10 sixes in the match. This particular knock is evidence that Bracewell can succeed in Indian circumstances and may have caught the attention of the RCB management.