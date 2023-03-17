IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Names Two Cricket Legends Who Changed How Cricket Is Played | WATCH

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli has been a stalwart of Indian cricket and there are no doubts about it. The former India skipper's contribution to Indian and world cricket is immense and many look up to him for how he has revolutionized the sport with his fitness. Many fans and experts credit Kohli for motivating players to be fitter and adding a new dimension to the sport. Kohli, the former captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore has been an iconic figure for the franchise and he has credited his two former teammates for altering how the sport is played

Virat Kohli names two cricket legends who changed cricket

The coveted IPL trophy has eluded Royal Challengers Bangalore since the inception of this cash-rich tournament and this time too they seemingly have managed to put together a competitive squad in the auction. Faf du Plessis will don the leadership role again as Virat will be seen playing under his captaincy.

The Indian batsman has been a staunch admirer of both De Villiers and Gayle and he once again expressed his gratitude towards those stalwarts.

We promised you during last year's IPL that we'll get @ABdeVilliers17 and @henrygayle together at the Chinnaswamy stadium. And yes, they're going to be present at the #RCBUnbox event on the 26th of March 2023 for the RCB Hall of Fame induction. #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/9wBeieNJtI — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 17, 2023

Introducing the Hall of Fame inductees Kohli said, "It's truly an honour for me to be standing here and doing this for two people I have spent a lot of time with playing for RCB. The first inductee is AB de Villiers and Chris.

"Ab has truly changed the cricket with his innovations, brilliance and sportsmanship which truly defines the RCB PlayBold philosophy. It's truly special for me to doing this for both of you.We saw videos of how you have changed the way the IPL has been played over the years. Two people who've had huge impact in IPL being where it is today and obviously RCB being where it is today.", said the former RCB captain.

He further went on to add, "With AB I have played for 11 years and with Chris I have played for seven and both the journeys started in 2011 which for me was always going to be the most special year in which I met the both of you."