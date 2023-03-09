IPL 2023: Six Of The 10 IPL Franchises To Be Affected With Cricket South Africa's Decision

A good chunk of South African players reportedly face the danger of missing out on games during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. As per reports, as many as six IPL teams will miss out on key players due to a recent decision by Cricket South Africa. As per ESPNCricinfo, top Proteas players like Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, David Miller, and Aiden Markram are set to miss out on the games for their respective franchises.

As reported by ESPNCricinfo, it is understood that Cricket South Africa wants all of its top players to play in the two-match ODI series against the Netherlands. The ODI series is scheduled to begin from March 31 onwards, which will also mark the opening day of the IPL 2023. Meanwhile, the assignment concludes with the second ODI on April 2, four days following the commencement of IPL.

While BCCI has earlier informed the franchises that the contracted South African players would be available from March 29, two days ahead of the IPL opener. However, speaking to ESPNCricinfo, CSA’s chief executive officer Pholetski Moseki revealed that BCCI has received an explanation of why it is mandatory for the contracted players to feature in the Netherlands series.

South Africa aims to earn qualification for ICC ODI World Cup 2023

It is worth noting that South Africa is eyeing direct qualification for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. While the top eight teams in the ODI Super League will directly qualify for the marquee 50-over tournament, the bottom five teams will lock horns with five Associate nations. Having said that, South Africa currently sits at No. 9 in the ODI Super League points table.

“BCCI understands the importance of the Netherlands series”

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Moseki said, “The BCCI understands the importance of the Netherlands series to us automatically qualifying for the 2023 World Cup”. Here’s a look at the top Proteas men players who are part of the Indian Premier League.