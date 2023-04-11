IPL 2023: Virat Kohli drops adorable picture with daughter Vamika after RCB vs LSG match

Former India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday turned to his official social media handle to share a picture with his daughter Vamika. In the photo, Kohli can be seen sitting with Vamika near the swimming pool of what appears to be his team hotel. Kohli uploaded the picture a day after his team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lost an IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma was present at the Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB's match against Lucknow on Monday. Virat Kohli shared the photo on Instagram with a red heart emoji. The comment section of the post has been filled with heartwarming messages. The post has garnered nearly a million likes since being shared a few minutes ago. "Family is everything," one user wrote. "KING KA PRINCESS," another individual commented.

Also Read: RCB Vs LSG: Gautam Gambhir Hugs Virat Kohli After Charged Up Celebration At Chinnaswamy

Also Read: 'He's Concerned About His Personal Milestone': NZ Great Not Happy With Virat Kohli

IPL 2023: LSG beat RCB in a thriller

As far as Kohli's performance in IPL 2023 is concerned, the 34-year-old has been in fantastic form, hitting two half-centuries in three matches thus far in the tournament. In last night's game against Lucknow, Virat Kohli smashed 61 off 44 balls to help his side provide a solid start at the top of the order. Thanks to Kohli's amazing batting display and also some power-packed performances from Faf du Plessis (79) and Glenn Maxwell (59), RCB were able to post 212/2 in 20 overs.

Despite RCB's brilliant batting show at Chinnaswamy, Lucknow Super Giants emerged victorious in the match as they managed to chase down the mammoth total. Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, and Ayush Badoni played some superb knocks with the bat to help their side win the match by 1 wicket. Pooran was named the player of the match for his quickfire 62 off 19 balls.

Image: Instagram/ViratKohli