RCB Vs LSG: Gautam Gambhir Hugs Virat Kohli After Charged Up Celebration At Chinnaswamy

RCB vs LSG: Yesterday's match between RCB and LSG produced absolute scenes on the ground as Lucknow Super Giants picked the win on the last ball. Aside from the on-field action, the match emanated another buzz-worthy visual as Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir embraced each other after the match. The two players have been at the loggerheads in the past, but this time it was all handshakes and hugs.

On Monday, the teams of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants engulfed the M Chinnaswamy stadium with a run flow. Batting first, RCB got to a total of 212, with all three batsmen- Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell- scoring above 50 runs. Chasing 212, LSG got to a horrendous start but the sublime knocks played by Marcus Stonis and Nicholas Pooran first resurrected the innings and then got their noses in front on the required run rate section.

Gautam Gambhir hugs Virat Kohli after charged up celebration at Chinnaswamy

After eventually getting home, the LSG dugout erupted with joy, and coach Gautam Gambhir, who maintained a poker face throughout the game charged onto the field to celebrate. Gambhir showed an acrimonious gesture to the crowd as well and then shook hands with the players of the opposing team, which also includes Virat Kohli.

Following the handshake, the two met somewhere inside the stadium premises. LSG's Twitter handle posted about the get-together of two stalwarts. Here are the stills that got the whole cricket world talking about it.

Cricket fans would be happy to see both Gambhir and Kohli embracing each other. However, when it comes to the position of both teams on the IPL Points Table, the two are not at all in close proximity. With the win over RCB, LSG have taken the top position on the table. Whereas, after enduring two consecutive losses, RCB have plummeted to the 7th position. LSG will now face PBKS on April 15, and about RCB, they will next take on Delhi Capitals on April 15.

