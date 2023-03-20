IPL 2023: Who Is Sisanda Magala? Know Everything About CSK Replacement For Kyle Jamieson

Not many would be aware of Sisanda Magala who will be seen playing for Chennai Super Kings in the next edition of the Indian Premier League. He has joined as a like-for-like replacement for Kyle Jamieson who has been ruled out for the entire tournament. This will be Magala's first-ever stint in the IPL.

In a statement, IPL has confirmed that CSK have brought in the South African pacer for the next edition.

"Sisanda Magala joins Chennai Super Kings as a replacement for Kyle Jamieson

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have signed South Africa pacer Sisanda Magala as a replacement for New Zealand bowler Kyle Jamieson for the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Jamieson, who was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury, was bought by the franchise for INR 1 Crore. His replacement, Magala, has rich experience in the game's shortest format. Though he has played just 4 T20Is for South Africa, Magala has a reputation for being a regular wicket-taker in domestic T20 games over the years. He will join CSK at his base price of INR 50 Lakh."

What Sisanda Magala will bring to Chennai Super Kings this season

Magala does have a lot of experience in the shortest format of the game having been involved in 127 T20 matches in his career, picking up 136 wickets. The 32-year-old grabbed all the attention in the recently held SA20 as he finished the tournament with 14 wickets in his tally.

The player was also recently included in the central contract list of the South African cricket team and would be eager to cash in his experience for CSK. He is also known for his pinch-hitting ability and could be a handy addition to the lineup.

He also has the highest score of 63 and can score at a quick strike rate. Death bowling has been a problem for Mahendra Singh Dhoni's side and Magala's specialty might solve their situation.

He added three wickets to his tally in four T20 matches he has played for his country and his late bloom could be a boon in disguise for CSK.

Chennai Super Kings full squad

MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma.