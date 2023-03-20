Last Updated:

IPL 2023: CSK Rope In South African Fast Bowler As Replacement For Injured Kyle Jamieson

With less than two weeks remaining at the start of IPL 2023, CSK has made an imperative change to their squad. Chennai Super Kings will kick-off the season.

IPL 2023

With less than two weeks remaining at the start of IPL 2023, CSK has made an imperative change to their squad. The 4-time champions suffered a huge setback in January when it was notified that Kyle Jamieson has been ruled out of the forthcoming IPL season. In the run-up to the start, Chennai Super Kings have found the likely replacement for the New Zealand all-rounder.

While Jamieson would have been a safe pick in the playing XI, to match the utility of the Kiwi, the super kings' management have brought in South African pacer Sisanda Magala as the substitute. Magala has represented the proteas side in 4 T20s and 4 ODIs and recently played the SA 20 tournament, where he picked up 14 wickets for Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Sisanda will join CSK's bowling contingent which already includes the likes of Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Ben Stokes, and countrymate Dwaine Pretorius. 

With this replacement the CSK squad is packed-up and set for the tournament about to commence from March 31. Chennai will kick-off the IPL 2023. They will play the defending champions Gujarat Titans in the first match.

CSK: IPL 2023 squad

MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Mahesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Matheesha Pathirana, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma.

CSK: IPL 2023 schedule

  •  Match 1: March 31, 2023 - Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Ahmedabad (7:30PM IST)
  •  Match 2: April 3, 2023 - Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai (7:30PM IST)
  •  Match 3: April 8, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai (7:30PM IST)
  •  Match 4: April 12, 2023 - Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Chennai (7:30PM IST)
  •  Match 5: April 17, 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Bengaluru (7:30PM IST)
  •  Match 6: April 21, 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai (7:30PM IST)
  •  Match 7: April 23, 2023: Kolkata Knight RIders vs Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata (7:30PM IST)
  •  Match 8: April 27, 2023 - Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Jaipur (7:30PM IST)
  •  Match 9: April 30, 2023 - Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, Chennai (3:30PM IST)
  •  Match 10: May 4, 2023 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow (3:30PM IST)
  •  Match 11: May 6, 2023 - Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Chennai (3:30PM IST)
  •  Match 12: May 10, 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Chennai (7:30PM IST)
  •  Match 13: May 14, 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai (7:30PM IST)
  •  Match 14: May 20, 2023: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Delhi (3:30PM IST)

 

