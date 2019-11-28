IPL Auction 2020: 5 Teams That Wished To Buy Rohit Sharma In The 2011 Auction

Rohit Sharma is one of the most successful players in IPL history. The Indian cricketer has been a part of an IPL winning side for 5 seasons, which is the most by any player so far. He has led Mumbai Indians to four IPL titles as skipper after he won the trophy for the erstwhile Deccan Chargers as a player in 2009. However, the right-hander was released by the Hyderabad-based franchise in 2011. As we inch closer to the upcoming auction on December 19, we take a look at five IPL teams that wished to buy Rohit Sharma during the 2011 Auction.

ODIs ✅

T20Is ✅



Hitman will be a part of both the squads that will take on West Indies next month 🇮🇳 #OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan #INDvWI @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/oZVVgFvE8s — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 21, 2019

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

IPL Auction 2020: 5 teams that wished to buy Rohit Sharma in 2011 auction

Mumbai Indians

Out of all IPL franchises in 2011, Mumbai Indians managed to buy Rohit Sharma in an intense bidding war. The signing provided out to be the most successful in tournament’s history as Rohit Sharma went on to lead Mumbai Indians to title victories in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019 editions.

Chennai Super Kings

Before the auction, CSK released a majority of their players from their line-up. Their wish list in the 2011 auction included the likes of Rohit Sharma and Yusuf Pathan. Even though they failed to grab either of the two cricketers, CSK roped in Ravichandran Ashwin. Had they been successful in purchasing Rohit Sharma, CSK would have ended up with Indian T20 veterans MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma in the same team.

🚨ALERT🚨: VIVO IPL 2020 Player Contract extensions announced. 127 players, including 35 overseas cricketers retained by the 8 franchises. #IPLAuction to be held on 19th December in Kolkata.



Details of Players Retained and Released - https://t.co/I0KsAgMCQt pic.twitter.com/W5uUcOFt7y — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 15, 2019

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

Rajasthan Royals

Apart from Rohit Sharma, Rajasthan Royals also had Jacques Kallis and Yusuf Pathan in their wish list of players in 2011 auction. But just like CSK, even Royals failed to buy the players they were seeking the most.

Delhi Daredevils

Delhi Daredevils owners tried their very best to purchase Rohit Sharma in 2011. However, they lost the bidding war to Mumbai Indians. Had Rohit ended up with Delhi in the auction, fans could have possibly witnessed a deadly opening combination of Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma.

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls

Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB is known for buying flamboyant T20 hitters like Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, TM Dilshan and Shane Watson. The franchise went after Rohit Sharma in 2011 but lost their only chance of buying the cricketer. With successful bidding, Indian cricket fans would have witnessed the presence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the same team.

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari