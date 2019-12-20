The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

IPL Auction 2020: Anil Kumble Reveals Compelling Reason To Bring Glenn Maxwell On Board

Cricket News

Kings XI Punjab made two very big deals at the IPL Auction 2020 when they purchased Glenn Maxwell and Sheldon Cottrell for huge sums. Read more for details.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
IPL Auction 2020

While most headlines have talked about Australia pacer Pat Cummins' massive Rs.15.5 crore deal with the Kolkata Knight Riders, his teammate and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was the second most expensive buy at the Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction 2020 in Kolkata on Thursday. The Australian all-rounder made a return to the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) for a massive price tag of INR 10.75 crore after Punjab went into a bidding war with Delhi. Maxwell was earlier bought by Punjab in the 2014 season and even led the team in 2017.

ALSO READ | IPL Auction 2020: Top 5 'steal' deals from the auction featuring Jimmy Neesham

IPL Auction 2020: Anil Kumble on Glenn Maxwell purchase

Talking to the official broadcaster of the auction, KXIP head coach Anil Kumble revealed that Maxwell was on the team's wishlist because of his all-round abilities and experience. Kumble credited the Australian's ability to bat anywhere in the order, his exceptional fielding and handy off-spin bowling. Maxwell's earlier stint with KXIP begun in 2014 when he was bought by the Punjab franchise and was vital in them reaching the final for the first time. Maxwell even captained Punjab in 2017 where they performed well, only missing the playoffs by a single match. Maxwell's return to the Kings XI will bring the Australian to a very familiar setting and may help him unleash himself fully.

ALSO READ | CSK IPL 2020 team: List of sold players and full squad after IPL Auction 2020

KL Rahul to captain KXIP

It was heavily speculated that after Ravichandran Ashwin's departure from KXIP, KL Rahul would be the new captain of the team. The same was confirmed by the team after the Auctions and KL Rahul has now officially been declared the KXIP captain for 2020. Here is the full squad of the Kings XI Punjab after the Auctions.

ALSO READ | IPL Auction 2020: Varun Chakravarthy lead charts of uncapped players with highest prices

  1. KL Rahul (captain)
  2. Harpreet Brar
  3. Ishan Porel
  4. Mandeep Singh
  5. Jimmy Neesham
  6. Tajinder Singh
  7. Chris Jordan
  8. Karun Nair
  9. Deepak Hooda
  10. Ravi Bishnoi
  11. Arshdeep Singh
  12. Glenn Maxwell
  13. Mujeeb ur Rahman
  14. Sarfaraz Khan
  15. Sheldon Cottrell
  16. Mayank Agarwal
  17. Mohammad Shami
  18. Darshan Nalkande
  19. Nicholas Pooran
  20. Chris Gayle
  21. Murugan Ashwin
  22. Jagadeesha Suchith
  23. Krishnappa Gowtham
  24. Hardus Viljoen
  25. Simran Singh

ALSO READ |  IPL Auction 2020: 5 most surprising bids by franchises this year including Piyush Chawla

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
MUFTI COMPARES KASHMIR TO PROTESTS
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG