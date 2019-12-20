IPL Auction 2020: Anil Kumble Reveals Compelling Reason To Bring Glenn Maxwell On Board

While most headlines have talked about Australia pacer Pat Cummins' massive Rs.15.5 crore deal with the Kolkata Knight Riders, his teammate and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was the second most expensive buy at the Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction 2020 in Kolkata on Thursday. The Australian all-rounder made a return to the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) for a massive price tag of INR 10.75 crore after Punjab went into a bidding war with Delhi. Maxwell was earlier bought by Punjab in the 2014 season and even led the team in 2017.

IPL Auction 2020: Anil Kumble on Glenn Maxwell purchase

Talking to the official broadcaster of the auction, KXIP head coach Anil Kumble revealed that Maxwell was on the team's wishlist because of his all-round abilities and experience. Kumble credited the Australian's ability to bat anywhere in the order, his exceptional fielding and handy off-spin bowling. Maxwell's earlier stint with KXIP begun in 2014 when he was bought by the Punjab franchise and was vital in them reaching the final for the first time. Maxwell even captained Punjab in 2017 where they performed well, only missing the playoffs by a single match. Maxwell's return to the Kings XI will bring the Australian to a very familiar setting and may help him unleash himself fully.

KL Rahul to captain KXIP

It was heavily speculated that after Ravichandran Ashwin's departure from KXIP, KL Rahul would be the new captain of the team. The same was confirmed by the team after the Auctions and KL Rahul has now officially been declared the KXIP captain for 2020. Here is the full squad of the Kings XI Punjab after the Auctions.

KL Rahul (captain) Harpreet Brar Ishan Porel Mandeep Singh Jimmy Neesham Tajinder Singh Chris Jordan Karun Nair Deepak Hooda Ravi Bishnoi Arshdeep Singh Glenn Maxwell Mujeeb ur Rahman Sarfaraz Khan Sheldon Cottrell Mayank Agarwal Mohammad Shami Darshan Nalkande Nicholas Pooran Chris Gayle Murugan Ashwin Jagadeesha Suchith Krishnappa Gowtham Hardus Viljoen Simran Singh

