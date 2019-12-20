IPL Auction 2020: Varun Chakravarthy Lead Charts Of Uncapped Players With Highest Prices

In an eventful evening in Kolkata on Thursday, the Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction 2020 saw as many as 332 cricketers that went under the hammer. Even though international overseas superstars raked in the big bucks, some uncapped Indians also garnered much attention from the IPL franchises. Here, we take a look at the list of uncapped Indian players who went for much higher prices than their reserve price at the IPL Auction 2020.

IPL Auction 2020: Uncapped Indian players that went for higher prices

Varun Chakravarthy bought by KKR for ₹4 crore

Varun Chakravarthy made his IPL debut in 2019 for Kings XI Punjab. The leg-spinner also represents Tamil Nadu in the domestic circuit. Multiple franchises expressed their interest in acquiring the cricketer at the time of the auction. He eventually joined the Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹4 crore.

Yashasvi Jaiswal bought by RR for ₹2.40 crore

17-year-old Mumbai batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal recently became the youngest player in the world to crack a List A double-hundred in ODI cricket. In an intense bidding war, Rajasthan Royals finally won by purchasing the Under-19 cricketer. He joined the franchise for ₹2.40 crore, i.e. 12 times his base price of ₹20 lakhs.

Ravi Bishnoi bought by KXIP for ₹2 crore

Bowling all-rounder Ravi Bishnoi was purchased by Kings XI Punjab for ₹2 crore. The upcoming 2020 edition will also mark his first appearance in the mega T20 event. A relatively inexperienced cricketer, Bishnoi represent the Royals in Indian domestic competitions.

Priyam Garg bought by SRH for ₹1.90 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad purchased the dashing youngster for ₹1.90 crore at the auction. A few days ago, Priyam Garg was also appointed as captain of the Indian U-19 team that will head to South Africa for the 2020 ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup.

Virat Singh bought by SRH for ₹1.90 crore

In another smart purchase by Sunrisers Hyderabad, the franchise roped in one of Jharkhand's promising batsman. Virat Singh was one the standout performers in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament. He scored 343 runs from 10 matches at an average of 57.17 in the latest edition.

