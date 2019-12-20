IPL Auction 2020: Chris Lynn Excited To Join MI, Says 'Don't Have To Face Jasprit Bumrah'

Burly Australian batsman Chris Lynn was the first to go under the hammer in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction 2020 on Thursday in Kolkata. Reigning IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) grabbed the explosive batsman at his base price of Rs. 2 crore without much competition from other franchises. Lynn, who represented Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) from 2014 to 2019, was released by the franchise during the trading window. The cricketer will now show up in Mumbai’s Blue and Golden jersey in IPL 2020. To express his excitement, Chris Lynn took to Twitter just moments after he was sold to Mumbai Indians. Check out his tweet below.

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari

@mipaltan ✅

Great City ✅

Quality Franchise ✅

Flat wicket ✅

Don’t have to play against @Jaspritbumrah93 ✅



Can’t wait for @IPL 2020 — Chris Lynn (@lynny50) December 19, 2019

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

IPL auction 2020: Chris Lynn excited to join Mumbai Indians

In his tweet, Chris Lynn showed his appreciation for the Mumbai Indians franchise and expressed his excitement for the upcoming IPL. He also took this opportunity to express his enthusiasm for not having to face India pacer Jasprit Bumrah in a hilarious manner. Bumrah has been an integral member of the Mumbai Indians squad since 2013 and is ranked No.1 in the ICC ODI Bowlers rankings. The speedster took note of Chris Lynn’s tweet and responded to the Australian in an equally comical manner.

Haha, welcome to the team! @lynny50 You’re still going to have to face me in the nets. 😋 — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) December 19, 2019

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls

Later, Mumbai Indians themselves joined the party to express their eagerness at the prospect of witnessing the ‘Lynnsanity’ show at the Wankhede Stadium next year. Four-time winners Mumbai Indians have been the most successful team in IPL history and will enter next year’s tournament as the defending champions. Incidentally, Chris Lynn was part of Australia’s squad when Jasprit Bumrah made his international debut. Bumrah debuted in 2016 against Australia in a T20I at the Adelaide Oval. The right-arm picked up 3-23 in the game and also dismissed Lynn in the third game of that series.

Chris Lynn ✅

Hitting the ball ✅

Out of the Wankhede ✅

Lynnsanity ✅



Can’t wait for @IPL 2020 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) December 19, 2019

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium