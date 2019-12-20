IPL Auction 2020: Irfan Pathan Posts Heartfelt Tweet On Brother Yusuf Pathan Going Unsold

Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan was one of the many players who remained unsold in the IPL Auction 2020. Ahead of the auction, the all-rounder was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) after being part of the franchise for two years. Pathan kept his base price at ₹1 crore at the auction but failed to garner any attention from the franchises. Reacting to his snub, his younger brother Irfan Pathan took to Twitter to reach out to Yusuf.

Small hiccups doesn’t define your career,you have been outstanding thru out. A real match winner. Love you always Lala @iamyusufpathan pic.twitter.com/h3tw3AjoGS — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 19, 2019

IPL Auction 2020: Irfan Pathan comments about Yusuf Pathan going unsold

Seasoned cricketer Irfan Pathan took to the micro-blogging site to write some words of encouragement for his elder brother. Irfan supported Yusuf Pathan by saying he has been an outstanding cricketer throughout his career and such small hiccups cannot define him. He also described him as a real match-winner.

Yusuf Pathan became a household name across the country with his exploits for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the inaugural edition of IPL. India’s limited-overs specialist was part of the Royals' victorious campaign in 2008 and was also part of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) when they won the title in 2012 and 2014. He was released by the Knight Riders in 2017 and joined Sunrisers Hyderabad for the next two editions.

Yusuf made his international debut in the 2007 ICC World Twenty20 final against Pakistan. The Baroda all-rounder has represented India in 57 ODIs and 22 T20Is. He has aggregated over 1,000 runs and picked up 46 wickets across formats for the ‘Men in Blue’. However, the cricketer has not been part of India’s squad since 2012. Apart from his T20 international appearances, Pathan is known to be a veteran T20 campaigner because of his vast experience in various T20 tournaments.

