IPL Auction 2020: Matthew Wade, Vinay Kumar Amongst 6 Players Added To The Auction Pool

In a last-minute move, 6 new players have been added to the list of players to go under the hammer in the IPL Auction 2020 to take place on Thursday in Kolkata. Former Karnataka pacer Vinay Kumar, Bengal fast bowler Ashoke Dinda and Australian duo of Matthew Wade and Jake Weatherald are amongst the players newest additions to the IPL Auction 2020. The uncapped duo of Rohan Bist and Sanjay Yadav have also been shortlisted by the franchises and will have a crack at getting themselves an IPL contract.

IPL Auction 2020: Matthew Wade, Vinay Kumar among latest players added to the auction list

🚨ALERT: VIVO IPL 2020 Player Auction list announced. 332 players set to go under the hammer!



Let the number crunching begin 🧐✍️✍️ #IPLAuction



📰Click here for all the details https://t.co/6Io8pOlZo1 pic.twitter.com/WhVOmJnGHg — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 13, 2019

IPL Auction 2020: Vinay Kumar and Ashoke Dinda's start-stop IPL career

R Vinay Kumar is no stranger to the IPL, having played in 11 of the 12 IPL editions turning out for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders. Vinay Kumar has picked up more than 100 wickets in the IPL and is one of the very few Indian fast bowlers to reach the landmark. Fellow fast bowler Ashoke Dinda has also had multiple stints with multiple franchises, turning out for the Kolkata Knight Riders, Pune Warriors India, Rising Pune Supergiant, Delhi Daredevils and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IPL Auction 2020: Australian players set for top deals

Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade has scored 2071 runs in 115 T20s at a strike-rate of 129.76 including 13 half-centuries. He was second-highest run-getter in last year’s Big Bash League, scoring 592 runs from 15 innings at a strike-rate of 146.89 for the Hobart Hurricanes. Matthew Wade is currently playing for Australia in their series against New Zealand. The 25-year-old Jake Weatherland, the uncapped Australian batsman, has played 33 T20s and scored 828 runs at a strike-rate of 127.77 including a century and 7 half-centuries. Matthew Wade and Jake Weatherald join a list of Aussie players in the IPL Auction 2020 including the likes of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell.

