IPL Auction LIVE Updates: CSK Deny Piyush Chawla's Return To KXIP, Buy Him For Rs. 6.75 Cr

The last hour and a half has been very eventful of the Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions as teams have been going hard at acquiring the best cricket talents in the world. After KKR and KXIP broke the bank with mammoth deals on Pat Cummins and Glenn Maxwell, other teams got into the action too and made some expensive deals. The latest one of the lot is Piyush Chawla, the veteran leg-spinner, who will now join the Chennai Super Kings for the 2020 season.

IPL Auction 2020: CSK spoil Chawla's homecoming

Piyush Chawla is one of the IPL's most successful bowlers and in this auction, his first IPL team Kings XI Punjab showed massive interest in him. It was only CSK, which kept on competing with the Kings XI, eventually making the Mohali franchise tap-out. He was purchased for a sum of Rs. 6.75 crore. Chawla has taken 150 wickets in 157 IPL matches.

Chawla, the former KKR spinner, will now join MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina at the Chennai Super Kings. CSK also purchased young all-rounder Sam Curran, earlier in the day. Here are some fan reactions.

Very worst buy 😭 — Húñtèr (@Hunter007AR) December 19, 2019

6.75 crores for him was a bit unnecessary according to me. Why didn't you guys bid for Chris Lynn instead? Mumbai got him so cheaply only for 2 crores. Lynn would have been such an amazing addition to the CSK squad, and we are in need of a stable opener anyways. Bad move 👎 — Kaivan Gala (@KaivanGala22) December 19, 2019

