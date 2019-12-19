The Debate
The Debate
IPL Auction LIVE Updates: CSK Deny Piyush Chawla's Return To KXIP, Buy Him For Rs. 6.75 Cr

Cricket News

After KXIP showed a great amount of interest in re-acquiring Piyush Chawla, CSK spoiled their plans and ended up getting the leg-spinner for Rs. 6.75 cr

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
ipl auction live updates

The last hour and a half has been very eventful of the Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions as teams have been going hard at acquiring the best cricket talents in the world. After KKR and KXIP broke the bank with mammoth deals on Pat Cummins and Glenn Maxwell, other teams got into the action too and made some expensive deals. The latest one of the lot is Piyush Chawla, the veteran leg-spinner, who will now join the Chennai Super Kings for the 2020 season.

ALSO READ | IPL Auction 2020: Delhi Capitals set to go big for reputed overseas middle order batsman

IPL Auction 2020: CSK spoil Chawla's homecoming

Piyush Chawla is one of the IPL's most successful bowlers and in this auction, his first IPL team Kings XI Punjab showed massive interest in him. It was only CSK, which kept on competing with the Kings XI, eventually making the Mohali franchise tap-out. He was purchased for a sum of Rs. 6.75 crore. Chawla has taken 150 wickets in 157 IPL matches.

ALSO READ | IPL Auction 2020 live streaming: What time does the IPL auction start?

Chawla, the former KKR spinner, will now join MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina at the Chennai Super Kings. CSK also purchased young all-rounder Sam Curran, earlier in the day. Here are some fan reactions.

ALSO READ | IPL Auction 2020: What strategy can you expect Kolkata Knight Riders to follow?

ALSO READ | IPL Auction 2020: What strategy can you expect Royal Challengers Bangalore to follow?

Published:
COMMENT
