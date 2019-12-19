IPL Auction 2020: Delhi Capitals Set To Go Big For Reputed Overseas Middle Order Batsman

With the IPL Auction 2020 minutes away, all 8 franchises are all set to put together their best team for next year's edition. Delhi Capitals surprised everyone last year by reaching the playoffs last season and this year they will be looking to go one better. In order to achieve their target, DC will be targeting to strengthen their middle order for their playing XI in the upcoming IPL auction 2020. According to reports in a leading media publication, a source close to the franchise has revealed that DC is really keen on acquiring a strong overseas batsman for their middle order with the available purse of Rs 27.85 crore.

IPL Auction 2020: Delhi Capitals looks to sort out their middle order

Last season, South African duo of Chris Morris and Colin Ingram were taking care of the middle order, but both the players were sent to the auction pool this year after a poor performance in the IPL 2019. DC would want to fill the void left by them in order to provide comfort for youngsters Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer to express themselves at the top order. The source close to the franchise said that this year is not for investment. With the mega auction scheduled for next year, it’s difficult to bring in a rookie and groom him over a period of time so the idea is to have more experienced players.

He also added that all-rounders will definitely be in demand for all teams with the nature of the format. With so many Indians thronging the batting line-up, it would be good if a seasoned overseas batsman can come in. The Capitals made a big signing in the trade window by bringing in Ajinkya Rahane in order to use his experience of batting in the middle order to solve the crisis, but the Capitals CEO Dhiraj Malhotra stressed on the how the core of the team will continue to revolve around youngsters. He said that the plan is to keep the core same, as the team have quite a few young guns in form Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and now Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan. He added that DC was the youngest team in the competition last year and would like to continue and grow, just like CSK or MI.

