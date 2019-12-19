IPL Auction Live Updates: Pat Cummins Joins KKR, Becomes Most Expensive Overseas Player

Australian pacer Pat Cummins forced a bidding war between the Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders. In a truly Bollywood-esque finish, Pat Cummins was purchased for a record sum of ₹15.50 crore by former Indian Premier League (IPL) employers Kolkata Knight Riders itself.

WHAT WAS THAT? How fierce was that bid? @patcummins30 is sold to @KKRiders for 15.5Cr #IPLAuction 👏👏 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2019

Pat Cummins, who was not part of the IPL last year as he wanted some rest before the World Cup this year, has a tally of 17 wickets from 16 matches in the Indian domestic league. The Australian pacer was previously part of the KKR franchise in 2014. During the IPL Auction 2020, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore looked to be in an intense battle for Pat Cummins before Kolkata Knight Riders swooped in for the Australian bowler. Pat Cummins' IPL record has been average at the most but he remains highly-rated in the international limited-overs format. Can the pacy Australian justify his record ₹15.50 crore fee and lead Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL trophy next year?

Highest bids in IPL auctions (INR cr)



16.00 Yuvraj (DC - 2015)

15.50 Pat Cummins (KKR - 2020)

14.50 Ben Stokes (RPS - 2017)

14.00 Yuvraj (RCB - 2014)

12.50 Dinesh Karthik (DC - 2014)

12.50 Ben Stokes (RR - 2018)

12.00 Tymal Mills (RCB - 2017)#IPLAuction2020 — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) December 19, 2019

