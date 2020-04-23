IPL Stalwarts Brendon McCullum, Aaron Finch Predict T20 World Cup Will Be Postponed

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has delayed worldwide cricketing activities which also includes the launch of the highly-anticipated Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Former New Zealand captain and current Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head coach Brendon McCullum recently gave his take on the upcoming T20 World Cup which is scheduled to be played in Australia between October and November this year. Like all immediate cricketing affairs, the looming T20 World Cup also seems to be clouded with much uncertainty at the moment due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Brendon McCullum, Aaron Finch talk on the future of T20 World Cup and IPL 2020

While IPL 2020 was originally intended to be played between March 29 and May 24, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly looking for a new window for the cash-rich T20 event. Brendon McCullum recently made a prediction that BCCI will try to target the October window for the IPL 2020 since the T20 World Cup could be postponed from its initial scheduled date. In a podcast with Sky Cricket, Brendon McCullum stated that he cannot see the T20 World Cup being played without crowds and it would be extremely difficult for Cricket Australia to move 16 participating teams from one venue to another.

Australian limited-overs captain Aaron Finch also feels that the T20 World Cup may end up getting postponed by a few months. While speaking to SEN Radio, Finch said that he does not mind if the T20 World Cup will be played without crowds once the contagious coronavirus situation eases down. Apart from the World Cup, Australia is also scheduled to host Virat Kohli and co. for a four-match lucrative Test series later this year.

Harsha Bhogle on IPL and T20 World Cup

Meanwhile, Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle also recently gave his take on the two much-awaited T20 tournaments this year. Bhogle took to Twitter and made a similar prediction as that of KKR’s Brendon McCullum by saying that IPL 2020 can be played in October if the T20 World Cup gets delayed by a few months.

The key is what happens with the T20 World Cup. If that can't be played in October in Australia, it opens a window for the IPL which is a source of revenue for a national federation at the expense of an ICC event. If India is ready for cricket, there will be pressure to switch — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 21, 2020

