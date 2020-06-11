IPL Chairman Claims Tournament Set To Be 'TV-only', Earmarked For Sep-Oct Window: Report

Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel has some good news for cricket lovers after revealing that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is ready to go ahead with the IPL and is looking at a September-October window for the tournament.

BCCI chairman on the possibilities of IPL taking place

Brijesh Patel, while talking to The Times of India in an interview, said the final decision to hold the IPL will be taken based on the International Cricket Council's (ICC) decision on the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. Patel said tha the BCCI can start planning the schedule formally only after the official announcement is made on the T20 World Cup by the ICC, which is expected to be made between July and August. Patel further said the BCCI wouldn't mind shifting the tournament abroad if needed as UAE and Sri Lanka have shown official interest in hosting the tournament.

Brijesh Patel on playing IPL in front of empty stands

Patel, in his statement, also said that weather conditions will also play a part while deciding on staging IPL. He has said that the monsoon threat looms large if the IPL begins in September in India nd logistics will also have to be worked out carefully. Throwing light on holding the tournament without fans, he said that wherever the IPL is played, it'll be played in front of empty stands.

Coming to the venues that will host IPL matches, Patel said that whether the tournament takes place in India or abroad, it won't be played at more than two or three venues because it will be only shown on television. He also said that, as long as it's available prime time for Indian fans, it shouldn't be a problem.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on the IPL 2020: Latest update

The IPL 2020 season was scheduled for March 29 start before BCCI president Sourav Ganguly decided to postpone the tournament until further notice due to COVID-19 pandemic worldwide. Providing an update on the start of IPL 2020, Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday said that that BCCI is working on "all possible" options to ensure that the IPL is staged this year.