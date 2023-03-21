South Africa cricket team player David Miller has said his IPL franchise Gujarat Titans were really upset with him for not being available for the season opener on March 31. Speaking at the press conference on Monday, Miller revealed that he won't be able to travel to India in time for the first match of IPL 2023 between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. Miller will instead be playing for his national team in a rescheduled ODI series against the Netherlands.

The ODI series is part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League and it will help South Africa to directly qualify for this year's World Cup in India if they manage to upset the Dutch.

'I am a bit disappointed to be missing that': David Miller

Miller said that he is a bit disappointed to be missing out on the first match for Gujarat Titans but added that it is always a huge privilege and honour to represent South Africa. Miller further acknowledged the importance of the ODI series against the Netherlands and said that the Proteas have got some work to do in the upcoming two matches.

"They (GT) were really upset. It’s always a big thing playing in Ahmedabad, especially in an opening game against Chennai. I am a bit disappointed to be missing that, but to put on the green and gold has always been a huge privilege and honor. And we have got some work to do in those two games against the Netherlands, so I think having a strong team – the best squad we can pick – is definitely the way forward," Miller said.

"I will be missing one game so, whether I’m somewhat disappointed or not, the process has taken place. We weren’t given an option in any way. Be that as it may, we’ve got our best squad on the park and we’ve got a lot of work to do in those two games. So, it will be nice to be able to focus on that," he added.

Miller was one of Gujarat Titans' best performers last year as he scored 481 runs at an average of 68.71 for the franchise, helping them win their first title. The IPL 2023 is scheduled to kick-start on March 31 with a game between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. South Africa are slated to play the rescheduled ODI match against the Netherlands on March 31 and April 2. It is highly likely that Miller will join the Gujarat Titans squad before their second game of the season against Delhi Capitals on April 4.

Image: BCCI

