Irfan Pathan Slams His Former IPL Team, Says 'I've Played Cricket There For Three Years'

IPL 2023: Irfan Pathan has criticised his former IPL team Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) while talking about the upcoming Indian Premier League season. Pathan, who is a part of the expert panel that will narrate the IPL 2023 action to the world, has brought forward his opinion on what has kept the Punjab side away from the eminent IPL trophy till now. The former Indian bowler also commented on what the Punjab Kings can do differently this season.

With less than two weeks remaining at the start of the IPL 2023, the buzz around the tournament is picking up among the fans and the resounding curiosity is who would rise to the occasion this time. While multiple champions like Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will again perspire to add another feather to their cap, much attention will be on the franchises such as Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Capital, and Punjab Kings as these teams have struggled through the entirety of the IPL seasons. Though Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have enjoyed a fair bit of success in the latest seasons, Punjab Kings are yet to prove their contendership. In 15 seasons the team has only made it to the finals once and in the last four seasons, the team has finished 6th on the table each time. Thus, what could be wrong with the franchise? Irfan Pathan, who was a part of the franchise in the initial seasons has laid weight on the constant debacle of Punjab in the IPL.

'Their engine has kept changing': Irfan Pathan

"Their engine has always been the problem. For many years their engine has kept changing. They've changed their engine almost as many times as the number of years the IPL has been played," Pathan said on Star Sports.

According to Irfan Pathan, the Mohali pitch has something for the bowlers, and looking at the bowling talent that Punjab has they can exploit the home conditions in IPL 2023.

"I've played cricket there for three years. I've seen that if you hit the seam or impart proper backspin, you do get help. The sides of the ground are big. If you've got an idea of what length to bowl, it can make a huge difference for the bowlers. Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, and Arshdeep Singh are quality bowlers," Pathan said.

"They have two left-armers and also a right-armer in Rabada, who hits that full length hard. That makes a big difference, and I believe that this bowling unit, among all IPL teams, if you check based on availability, their name will be right up there," he further added.